105 E CONGRESS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

House will be ready to show May 27. Within easy walking to old town Charles Town and its wonderful restaurants and antique shops, this house comes with all of the charm of an historic home including hardwood floors, low ceilings, cross through one bedroom to get to another, but has all of the modern amenities. Large private backyard with surrounding privacy fence. Tenant pays all utilities, trash, and maintains yard and house, etc. Owner requires $1,500 security deposit plus first and last month's rent. Owner open to allowing pets on a case by case basis. Will charge extra per pet. Minutes from Loudoun and Montgomery Counties. $30 per person application fee. Security deposit due at lease signing. U