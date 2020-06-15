All apartments in Charles Town
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:44 AM

105 E CONGRESS STREET

105 East Congress Street · (304) 263-2121
Location

105 East Congress Street, Charles Town, WV 25414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1610 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House will be ready to show May 27. Within easy walking to old town Charles Town and its wonderful restaurants and antique shops, this house comes with all of the charm of an historic home including hardwood floors, low ceilings, cross through one bedroom to get to another, but has all of the modern amenities. Large private backyard with surrounding privacy fence. Tenant pays all utilities, trash, and maintains yard and house, etc. Owner requires $1,500 security deposit plus first and last month's rent. Owner open to allowing pets on a case by case basis. Will charge extra per pet. Minutes from Loudoun and Montgomery Counties. $30 per person application fee. Security deposit due at lease signing. U

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 E CONGRESS STREET have any available units?
105 E CONGRESS STREET has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 E CONGRESS STREET have?
Some of 105 E CONGRESS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 E CONGRESS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
105 E CONGRESS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 E CONGRESS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 E CONGRESS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 105 E CONGRESS STREET offer parking?
No, 105 E CONGRESS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 105 E CONGRESS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 E CONGRESS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 E CONGRESS STREET have a pool?
No, 105 E CONGRESS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 105 E CONGRESS STREET have accessible units?
No, 105 E CONGRESS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 105 E CONGRESS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 E CONGRESS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 E CONGRESS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 E CONGRESS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
