Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:51 AM

49 SAVAGE CT.

49 Savage Court · (304) 267-1556
Location

49 Savage Court, Berkeley County, WV 25419

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious end unit townhome in Falling Waters. Features split entry with access to finished first floor room, 1/2 bath and 1-car garage. Multiple closets for storage and access to rear yard. Up to 2nd floor for open floor plan with large Kitchen, and 6 foot island, all granite countertops and stainless appliances, large living space and 1/2 bath, dining area opens to large deck with stairs out to yard. Property backed by wooded area. Third floor features, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a laundry room with washer and dryer. Central air and heat. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

