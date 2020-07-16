49 SAVAGE CT.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious end unit townhome in Falling Waters. Features split entry with access to finished first floor room, 1/2 bath and 1-car garage. Multiple closets for storage and access to rear yard. Up to 2nd floor for open floor plan with large Kitchen, and 6 foot island, all granite countertops and stainless appliances, large living space and 1/2 bath, dining area opens to large deck with stairs out to yard. Property backed by wooded area. Third floor features, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a laundry room with washer and dryer. Central air and heat. Pets case by case.