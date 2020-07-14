All apartments in Martinsburg
Lee Trace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Lee Trace

15000 Hood Cir · (304) 451-0650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15000 Hood Cir, Martinsburg, WV 25403

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25-312 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lee Trace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Visit our new Luxury Residential Community nestled within the beautiful Berkeley County, in the town of Martinsburg, West Virginia. Lee Trace Apartments offer convenience, a quality lifestyle, and friendly personal service. We are ideally located minutes away from Historic Downtown, area shopping & dining, and Martinsburg Hospital . Lee Trace Apartments features five floor plans for you to choose from. For added convenience, our apartment homes include a full-size washer & dryer and select apartments feature vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. You will enjoy our community's beautiful landscaping, designer clubhouse with fireplace, sparkling swimming pool, and fitness center. Visit today and you will want to make our wonderful community your home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to 0-2 months rent
Move-in Fees: $300 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $375 1st pet ; $500 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lee Trace have any available units?
Lee Trace has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Lee Trace have?
Some of Lee Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lee Trace currently offering any rent specials?
Lee Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lee Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, Lee Trace is pet friendly.
Does Lee Trace offer parking?
Yes, Lee Trace offers parking.
Does Lee Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lee Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lee Trace have a pool?
Yes, Lee Trace has a pool.
Does Lee Trace have accessible units?
No, Lee Trace does not have accessible units.
Does Lee Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lee Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does Lee Trace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lee Trace has units with air conditioning.
