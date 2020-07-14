Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Visit our new Luxury Residential Community nestled within the beautiful Berkeley County, in the town of Martinsburg, West Virginia. Lee Trace Apartments offer convenience, a quality lifestyle, and friendly personal service. We are ideally located minutes away from Historic Downtown, area shopping & dining, and Martinsburg Hospital . Lee Trace Apartments features five floor plans for you to choose from. For added convenience, our apartment homes include a full-size washer & dryer and select apartments feature vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. You will enjoy our community's beautiful landscaping, designer clubhouse with fireplace, sparkling swimming pool, and fitness center. Visit today and you will want to make our wonderful community your home!