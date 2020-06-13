/
chambersburg
16 Apartments for rent in Chambersburg, PA
76 S MAIN STREET
76 South Main Street, Chambersburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$575
400 sqft
This convenient 1 bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Downtown Chambersburg. It has a large living room with a large skylight in the center for lots of natural light. The apartment also has a good size kitchen and bathroom.
752 FAIRGROUND AVENUE
752 Fairground Ave, Chambersburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom Home! This home is almost completely new. It has a large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and dining room next to it.
654 CUMBERLAND AVENUE
654 Cumberland Ave, Chambersburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$860
855 sqft
2Br/1Ba Apartment-826 Sq Ft. Price for single occupant. Balcony or Patio with Free Off Street Parking. Stacked Washer/dryer in unit. Walk to Conveniences. 1 mile from I-81. Price is for single occupant. Owner is a Licensed PA Real Estate Broker.
668 CUMBERLAND AVENUE
668 Cumberland Ave, Chambersburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$860
883 sqft
2Br/1Ba Apartment-883 Sq Ft. Price for single occupant. Balcony or Patio with Free Off Street Parking. Stacked Washer/dryer in unit. Walk to Conveniences. 1 mile from I-81. Price is for single occupant. Owner is a Licensed PA Real Estate Broker.
676 CUMBERLAND AVENUE
676 Cumberland Ave, Chambersburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$860
883 sqft
2Br/1Ba Apartment-883 Sq Ft. Price for single occupant. Balcony or Patio with Free Off Street Parking. Stacked Washer/dryer in unit. Walk to Conveniences. 1 mile from I-81. Price is for single occupant. Owner is a Licensed PA Real Estate Broker.
439 RAMSEY AVE #C
439 Ramsey Ave, Chambersburg, PA
Studio
$535
Property has 8 separate main level units available in sizes 376 SF to 1037 SF suitable for a variety of uses. Some units may be combined for larger space. Units have either gas or electric heat all metered separately.
53 S MAIN STREET
53 S Main St, Chambersburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Incredible downtown 3rd floor 2 bedroom apartment with many upgrades like ceramic tilebath, gorgeous custom kitchen with all appliances, laminate flooring, private laundry with washer and dryer.
Cumberland Court
650 Cumberland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
883 sqft
2Br/1Ba Apartment-826 Sq Ft. Price for single occupant. Balcony or Patio with Free Off Street Parking. Stacked Washer/dryer in unit. Walk to Conveniences. 1 mile from I-81. Price is for single occupant. Owner is a Licensed PA Real Estate Broker.
40 EDGELEA DRIVE
40 Edgelea Drive, Chambersburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1378 sqft
Very clean rancher in North End location. First month's rent and security deposit required for move in. Initial payment must be by Cashier's check or money order. Subsequent payments may be by personal check. NO PETS Maximum occupancy four persons.
6249 Mountain View Dr
6249 Mountain View Drive, Franklin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
6249 Mountain View Drive, Chambersburg - $1050/mo (inc lawn mowing and snow removal) - 3BR/1.5BA 2-story half-duplex with a 1-car garage. Electric heat pump and central AC. Lots of parking. Rear yard.
The Creek - College Living
2 Morningstar Ln, Shippensburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$399
300 sqft
The best student living option in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. Our friendly community is the perfect place for college students to kick back and relax between classes.
8 Middle Spring Ave.
8 Middle Spring Avenue, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$800
8 Middle Spring Ave. Available 07/01/20 8 Middle Spring Ave - 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath $800/Mo inc w/s/t mins & oil heat - Available July 2020 - May 2021 - 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath half duplex near Shippensburg University, includes w/s/t mins & oil heat.
129 W. Burd St.
129 West Burd Street, Shippensburg, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
129 W. Burd St. - 129 W. Burd St. Available 07/15/20 129 W. Burd St. - $1750/mo (inc w/s/t/HEAT) - Half duplex with 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Owner pays w/s/t and oil heat. Owner does lawn care and snow removal. No Pets.
38 N. Penn St.
38 North Penn Street, Shippensburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
38 N. Penn St. Available 06/15/20 38 1/2 N Penn St - 2 Bedroom - $750/mo, inc w/s/t min - Available June 15 - Newly renovated! 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in town. Owner pays min water, sewer and trash.
166 Mont Alto Road
166 Mont Alto Rd, Fayetteville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
2-story Townhouse. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath. $750 per month plus utilities. Newly carpeted floors upstairs, New vinyl plank flooring in living room. Quiet neighborhood setting. Electric heat.
6 Middle Spring
6 Middle Spring Avenue, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$800
6 Middle Spring Available 05/01/20 6 Middle Spring Ave - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath $800 month - Available May 2020 - June 2021 - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath half duplex near Shippensburg University, includes w/s/t min & oil heat.
