Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage oven stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving tennis court cats allowed cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access online portal

Welcome to Harbor Pointe Apartments, a great place to call home. Our quiet community is nestled on the shores of scenic Granville Lake just minutes from the Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping districts. Our pet friendly community is an ideal setting to call home.



We offer a full range of Studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom homes to fit your unique needs. Choose our classic Milwaukee apartments or a townhome with private entry and garage. Regardless of your needs, our dedicated leasing staff is eager to assist you and show you a better style of living!



Living at Harbor Pointe is like condo living without any of the hassle. Our 24-hour emergency maintenance is on call waiting to assist you. The community grounds are professionally maintained. Take a walk through our lush, manicured grounds on our paved jogging paths and enjoy the beauty of nature within the metro area. Hop in our heated indoor pool and take a few laps, or simply let our whirlpool's jets massage away the strain of the workout