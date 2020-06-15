9132 Thea Rose Dr SE

Amenities

***PENDING APPLICATION*** Beautiful Spacious 4BD/2.5BA Home w/Amazing Master! Fully Fenced Yard! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath - 3115 sq ft home, newly built in 2010. Located in the heart of Yelm! Close to shopping, schools and base. This home boasts a huge master bedroom with fireplace and surround sound, dual counter and sinks, shower, sunken tub, private toilet and oversized walk in closet in private bath. Large media room with surround sound and rec-room with fireplace and built in book shelves! Kitchen has granite countertops, lots of cupboard space and dual pantry with serving area. Fully fenced back yard and an oversized garage. Please submit an application at www.remaxcountryrentals.com in order to schedule a showing. Pet rent is $30 per pet per month upon approval. Thank you!



(RLNE2296948)