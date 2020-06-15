All apartments in Yelm
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

9132 Thea Rose Dr SE

9132 Thea Rose Drive · (360) 400-3475 ext. 210
Location

9132 Thea Rose Drive, Yelm, WA 98597

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9132 Thea Rose Dr SE · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3115 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
***PENDING APPLICATION*** Beautiful Spacious 4BD/2.5BA Home w/Amazing Master! Fully Fenced Yard! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath - 3115 sq ft home, newly built in 2010. Located in the heart of Yelm! Close to shopping, schools and base. This home boasts a huge master bedroom with fireplace and surround sound, dual counter and sinks, shower, sunken tub, private toilet and oversized walk in closet in private bath. Large media room with surround sound and rec-room with fireplace and built in book shelves! Kitchen has granite countertops, lots of cupboard space and dual pantry with serving area. Fully fenced back yard and an oversized garage. Please submit an application at www.remaxcountryrentals.com in order to schedule a showing. Pet rent is $30 per pet per month upon approval. Thank you!

(RLNE2296948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

