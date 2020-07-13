Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Woodland, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Jefferson Place
1473 North Goerig Street, Woodland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Place in Woodland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Woodland

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
174 Loganberry Ct
174 Loganberry Ct, Cowlitz County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1477 sqft
174 Loganberry Ct Available 08/07/20 Amazing Brand New Townhome! 3bd/2.5ba with Garage! - Enjoy your beau??Located in scenic Woodland, WA Sequoia park is a community of new townhomes with so much to offer.

1 of 45

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
136 Loganberry Ct
136 Loganberry Ct, Cowlitz County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1477 sqft
136 Loganberry Ct Available 04/07/20 Brand New Attached 3 Bedroom Townhome with Upgraded Finishes and Stainless Steel Appliances - Enjoy your beautiful home with upgraded finishes! Entertaining will be a breeze with this open concept layout, the
Results within 5 miles of Woodland
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Franklin Manor
86 Shore Drive, St. Helens, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Charming apartments with individual climate control and fully equipped kitchens. Residents enjoy a pool and playground. Covered parking available. Easy access to Highway 30, where you'll find shops, restaurants, entertainment and more.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
265 N. 16th Street
265 North 16th Street, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1430 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in St. Helens. Open floor plan, patio and single car garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. 1 year lease, $1,475 per month, $1,675 security deposit, includes garbage & yard maint.
Results within 10 miles of Woodland
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
19 Units Available
Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Ridgefield in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Legacy Trails
536 S Royle Rd, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with air conditioning, patios/deck, washer and dryer, and beautiful finishes. You'll love our clubhouse, fitness center, onsite management and maintenance team, and more.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
166 N 43rd Place
166 North 43rd Place, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1630 sqft
Newer Upscale 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Popular Pioneer Canyon! - Two Story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1010 ASHLAND ST
1010 Ashland Street, Kalama, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
1010 ASHLAND ST Available 08/10/20 Cute Quiet Kalama Neighborhood - We use an independent, third-party pet screening vendor for all our tenant prospects.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
116 S 32nd Place
116 South 32nd Place, Ridgefield, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2132 sqft
Newly remodel 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Home - Ridgefield School District - This beautiful home is located in Ridgefield Washington.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
109 Kalama River Road
109 West Kalama River Road, Cowlitz County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an attached 3 car garage right on the Kalama River. Living room with pellet stove. Large kitchen with stove, oven, fridge, dishwasher, pantry and lots of cabinets. Family room and formal dining room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Woodland, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

