19738 156th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage pet friendly

Price Reduced! Available Soon! 4 Bed 2 Bath! Large Yard with Yard Care Included! - This lovely home offered by T-Square properties sits back from road on 1/2 acre lot. Quiet & serene setting with detached garage and room to park a boat, RV or extra car. Main level offers 3 bedrooms, living, dining off the kitchen. While the lower level offers family room, bedroom, bath, and extra finished room which can be used for storage or an office. Home also has central A/C. Large yard. Private and relaxing atmosphere. Northshore School District. Owner is firm on NO CATS. One dog up to 40 lbs. ok.

SQFT: 2460 YEAR BUILT: 1963 COUNTY: King County SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore:Wellington, Leota, WHS (Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Dogs up to 40 lbs. No Cats. Refundable Pet Deposit: $250

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS INCLUDED IN RENT: Yard Care

SPECIAL TERMS:

No smoking on the premises.

Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $300.00

Refundable Security Deposit : $2500.00

Non-refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed

24 Hr. Maintenance

On-line rent payment available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2663211)