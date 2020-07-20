19738 156th Ave NE

Amenities
Price Reduced! Available Soon! 4 Bed 2 Bath! Large Yard with Yard Care Included! - This lovely home offered by T-Square properties sits back from road on 1/2 acre lot. Quiet & serene setting with detached garage and room to park a boat, RV or extra car. Main level offers 3 bedrooms, living, dining off the kitchen. While the lower level offers family room, bedroom, bath, and extra finished room which can be used for storage or an office. Home also has central A/C. Large yard. Private and relaxing atmosphere. Northshore School District. Owner is firm on NO CATS. One dog up to 40 lbs. ok.
SQFT: 2460 YEAR BUILT: 1963 COUNTY: King County SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore:Wellington, Leota, WHS (Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Dogs up to 40 lbs. No Cats. Refundable Pet Deposit: $250
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS INCLUDED IN RENT: Yard Care
SPECIAL TERMS:
No smoking on the premises.
Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $300.00
Refundable Security Deposit : $2500.00
Non-refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2663211)