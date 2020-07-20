19738 156th Ave NE

All apartments in Woodinville
19738 156th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

19738 156th Avenue Northeast, Woodinville, WA 98072
East Wellington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
pet friendly
Price Reduced! Available Soon! 4 Bed 2 Bath! Large Yard with Yard Care Included! - This lovely home offered by T-Square properties sits back from road on 1/2 acre lot. Quiet & serene setting with detached garage and room to park a boat, RV or extra car. Main level offers 3 bedrooms, living, dining off the kitchen. While the lower level offers family room, bedroom, bath, and extra finished room which can be used for storage or an office. Home also has central A/C. Large yard. Private and relaxing atmosphere. Northshore School District. Owner is firm on NO CATS. One dog up to 40 lbs. ok.
SQFT: 2460 YEAR BUILT: 1963 COUNTY: King County SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore:Wellington, Leota, WHS (Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Dogs up to 40 lbs. No Cats. Refundable Pet Deposit: $250
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS INCLUDED IN RENT: Yard Care
SPECIAL TERMS:
No smoking on the premises.
Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $300.00
Refundable Security Deposit : $2500.00
Non-refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2663211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19738 156th Ave NE have any available units?
19738 156th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
What amenities does 19738 156th Ave NE have?
Some of 19738 156th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19738 156th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
19738 156th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19738 156th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19738 156th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 19738 156th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 19738 156th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 19738 156th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19738 156th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19738 156th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 19738 156th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 19738 156th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 19738 156th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 19738 156th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19738 156th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19738 156th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19738 156th Ave NE has units with air conditioning.
