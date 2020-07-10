18219 146th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

*Completely remodeled, one story Woodinville Heights home in the best of neighborhoods near downtown Woodinville! This home is a must see!!

*Like it's brand new! Be the first one to enjoy the fresh paint, all new flooring, light fixtures, double pane windows, appliances, the list goes on!

*This home has a nice, long driveway that allows privacy, plenty of additional parking and leads up to the 2 car garage.

*Walk into this naturally lit home and instantly be amazed with the vaulted ceilings and all of the new double pane windows.

*Brand new flooring throughout the main rooms and brand new carpeting in bedrooms.

*Enjoy the quartz counters in the kitchen with completely brand new stainless steel appliances as well as the new cabinets with plenty of storage space for all of your cooking accessories!

*Enjoy a cozy night in on the couch with your brand new gas fireplace.

*Master bathroom has double sinks with a tiled stand up shower and a bath.

*This property has a low maintenance, partially fenced, large backyard with a patio to enjoy!

*Take a short walk to Woodinville Heights Park

*Award winning Northshore School District

*Conveniently located right off of Woodinville - Duvall Road, walk to restaurants, grocery stores, shopping and more! (TJ Maxx, Haagen grocery, Target, Value Village, Woodinville Cafe)



**Property Manager - Joe Knapp - 206-795-9114**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4484856)