All apartments in Woodinville
Find more places like 18219 146th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodinville, WA
/
18219 146th Ave NE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

18219 146th Ave NE

18219 146th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodinville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18219 146th Avenue Northeast, Woodinville, WA 98072
Woodinville Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently Located and Completely Remodeled Woodinville Heights Home, Everything is Brand New! - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

*Completely remodeled, one story Woodinville Heights home in the best of neighborhoods near downtown Woodinville! This home is a must see!!
*Like it's brand new! Be the first one to enjoy the fresh paint, all new flooring, light fixtures, double pane windows, appliances, the list goes on!
*This home has a nice, long driveway that allows privacy, plenty of additional parking and leads up to the 2 car garage.
*Walk into this naturally lit home and instantly be amazed with the vaulted ceilings and all of the new double pane windows.
*Brand new flooring throughout the main rooms and brand new carpeting in bedrooms.
*Enjoy the quartz counters in the kitchen with completely brand new stainless steel appliances as well as the new cabinets with plenty of storage space for all of your cooking accessories!
*Enjoy a cozy night in on the couch with your brand new gas fireplace.
*Master bathroom has double sinks with a tiled stand up shower and a bath.
*This property has a low maintenance, partially fenced, large backyard with a patio to enjoy!
*Take a short walk to Woodinville Heights Park
*Award winning Northshore School District
*Conveniently located right off of Woodinville - Duvall Road, walk to restaurants, grocery stores, shopping and more! (TJ Maxx, Haagen grocery, Target, Value Village, Woodinville Cafe)

**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

**Property Manager - Joe Knapp - 206-795-9114**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4484856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18219 146th Ave NE have any available units?
18219 146th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
What amenities does 18219 146th Ave NE have?
Some of 18219 146th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18219 146th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
18219 146th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18219 146th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 18219 146th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodinville.
Does 18219 146th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 18219 146th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 18219 146th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18219 146th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18219 146th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 18219 146th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 18219 146th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 18219 146th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 18219 146th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18219 146th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18219 146th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18219 146th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE
Woodinville, WA 98072
Patagonia Village
14110 NE 179th St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St
Woodinville, WA 98072

Similar Pages

Woodinville 1 BedroomsWoodinville 2 Bedrooms
Woodinville Apartments with BalconyWoodinville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Woodinville Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WA
Poulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College