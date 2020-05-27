16680 128th Pl. NE

Amenities

This Gorgeous home is private and sits on a lot backing a beautiful tree filled Greenbelt. Home includes a Chefs Kitchen which showcases Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters and Back-splash, and dimming control for the Lights under the Cabinets. Throughout the Main Living area you have an incredible View of the Greenbelt out back via Large Windows as well as access to the back Deck, Patio and Salt Water Hot Tub! Landscaping set up for weekly service so you may enjoy the scenery without all the work!



Master suite includes Two Walk-In-Closets, and a Master Bath shower that has been completely renovated. Living room and Master Bedroom each feature their own Gas Fireplace, and the Hardwood Floors that run throughout most of the home are newly Refinished. An additional room on Main floor is perfect for an Office or for a Creative space. Home also features a second floor Laundry room and Extra Large Garage with loads of Storage.



The relaxing Yard and Entertaining spaces feature two Patio entertainment areas that include Lighting to accentuate the beautiful Hardscape and Botanical accents. Sit and enjoy the view view of the Green Belt teaming with wildlife! Walking distance to downtown Woodinville where there is Shopping, Wineries and access to the Burk-Gilman trail. As close to living in a Treehouse in the city as you can get!



OUR REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $8,850 | No-Smoking property



Applications must include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.



Pet Policy: Case by Case basis (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets).



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas, Cable/Internet and Landscaping at $50 a week)



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit: $2,950 Security Deposit $2,950 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease)



Amenities: Pantry in Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Backsplash, Granite Countertops, 2-car garage, Gas Fireplace x 2, Extra Storage, Office Space, Salt Water Hot Tub/Spa, New Carpet