Home
/
Woodinville, WA
/
16680 128th Pl. NE
Last updated October 7 2019 at 5:55 PM

16680 128th Pl. NE

16680 128th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

16680 128th Place Northeast, Woodinville, WA 98072
Upper West Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
This Gorgeous home is private and sits on a lot backing a beautiful tree filled Greenbelt. Home includes a Chefs Kitchen which showcases Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters and Back-splash, and dimming control for the Lights under the Cabinets. Throughout the Main Living area you have an incredible View of the Greenbelt out back via Large Windows as well as access to the back Deck, Patio and Salt Water Hot Tub! Landscaping set up for weekly service so you may enjoy the scenery without all the work!

Master suite includes Two Walk-In-Closets, and a Master Bath shower that has been completely renovated. Living room and Master Bedroom each feature their own Gas Fireplace, and the Hardwood Floors that run throughout most of the home are newly Refinished. An additional room on Main floor is perfect for an Office or for a Creative space. Home also features a second floor Laundry room and Extra Large Garage with loads of Storage.

The relaxing Yard and Entertaining spaces feature two Patio entertainment areas that include Lighting to accentuate the beautiful Hardscape and Botanical accents. Sit and enjoy the view view of the Green Belt teaming with wildlife! Walking distance to downtown Woodinville where there is Shopping, Wineries and access to the Burk-Gilman trail. As close to living in a Treehouse in the city as you can get!

OUR REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $8,850 | No-Smoking property

Applications must include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.

Pet Policy: Case by Case basis (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets).

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas, Cable/Internet and Landscaping at $50 a week)

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit: $2,950 Security Deposit $2,950 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease)

Amenities: Pantry in Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Backsplash, Granite Countertops, 2-car garage, Gas Fireplace x 2, Extra Storage, Office Space, Salt Water Hot Tub/Spa, New Carpet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16680 128th Pl. NE have any available units?
16680 128th Pl. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
What amenities does 16680 128th Pl. NE have?
Some of 16680 128th Pl. NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16680 128th Pl. NE currently offering any rent specials?
16680 128th Pl. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16680 128th Pl. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16680 128th Pl. NE is pet friendly.
Does 16680 128th Pl. NE offer parking?
Yes, 16680 128th Pl. NE offers parking.
Does 16680 128th Pl. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16680 128th Pl. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16680 128th Pl. NE have a pool?
No, 16680 128th Pl. NE does not have a pool.
Does 16680 128th Pl. NE have accessible units?
No, 16680 128th Pl. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 16680 128th Pl. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16680 128th Pl. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16680 128th Pl. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16680 128th Pl. NE does not have units with air conditioning.
