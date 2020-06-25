15040 NE 185th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill pet friendly

Beautiful Home with Gorgeous Territorial Views and Spacious Floor plan - This beautiful home in sought after Tanglin Ridge Community offers gorgeous territorial views and a spacious floor plan. Elegant foyer, cathedral ceilings, 5 bed, 3 bath, formal dining and living room, office, bonus room, chefs kitchen and 5-piece master. Freshly updated with new interior paint and carpet. Spacious, 800 sq ft finished basement with rec room includes 1 bed, 1 bath. Lush landscaping with new mulch and plenty of room to garden. Recently stained huge deck great for entertaining and BBQ's. Within minutes to major shopping, Hwy 522, Hwy 99, & 405! Northshore Schools

Tenant pays all utilities

No smoking, Pets case by case basis

First Month Rent $3395.00, Security Deposit $3395.00

Please contact Chris 425-765-7888 to view



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2371797)