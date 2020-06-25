All apartments in Woodinville
Find more places like 15040 NE 185th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodinville, WA
/
15040 NE 185th St
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

15040 NE 185th St

15040 Northeast 185th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodinville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15040 Northeast 185th Street, Woodinville, WA 98072
Woodinville Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Beautiful Home with Gorgeous Territorial Views and Spacious Floor plan - This beautiful home in sought after Tanglin Ridge Community offers gorgeous territorial views and a spacious floor plan. Elegant foyer, cathedral ceilings, 5 bed, 3 bath, formal dining and living room, office, bonus room, chefs kitchen and 5-piece master. Freshly updated with new interior paint and carpet. Spacious, 800 sq ft finished basement with rec room includes 1 bed, 1 bath. Lush landscaping with new mulch and plenty of room to garden. Recently stained huge deck great for entertaining and BBQ's. Within minutes to major shopping, Hwy 522, Hwy 99, & 405! Northshore Schools
Tenant pays all utilities
No smoking, Pets case by case basis
First Month Rent $3395.00, Security Deposit $3395.00
Please contact Chris 425-765-7888 to view

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2371797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15040 NE 185th St have any available units?
15040 NE 185th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
What amenities does 15040 NE 185th St have?
Some of 15040 NE 185th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15040 NE 185th St currently offering any rent specials?
15040 NE 185th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15040 NE 185th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15040 NE 185th St is pet friendly.
Does 15040 NE 185th St offer parking?
No, 15040 NE 185th St does not offer parking.
Does 15040 NE 185th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15040 NE 185th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15040 NE 185th St have a pool?
No, 15040 NE 185th St does not have a pool.
Does 15040 NE 185th St have accessible units?
No, 15040 NE 185th St does not have accessible units.
Does 15040 NE 185th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15040 NE 185th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15040 NE 185th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15040 NE 185th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE
Woodinville, WA 98072
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Patagonia Village
14110 NE 179th St
Woodinville, WA 98072

Similar Pages

Woodinville 1 BedroomsWoodinville 2 Bedrooms
Woodinville Dog Friendly ApartmentsWoodinville Pet Friendly Places
Woodinville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WA
Poulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College