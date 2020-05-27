14515 NE 184th Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

2 story charmer in a quiet cul- de- sac coveniently located on the edge of Downtown Woodinville. Parks, shops, restaurants and wineries just minutes away. Easy access to I-405, Microsoft, Google, Boeing and transit. Wonderful Woodinville Heights home available April 7. Hardwoods throughout the entry, kitchen, and dining areas. Large living room with great natural light adjoins to formal dining area. Open kitchen boasts granite counter tops along with ample cabinets and storage space. Large eating area, with cozy wood burning fire place, contains French doors leading to expansive park-like back yard. The upstairs master is fully equipped with walk in closet and sufficient square footage for even the largest of bedroom sets! Three additional bedrooms up with a full bath. Two car garage, air conditioning, and entertainment sized sized trex deck. Additional space for RV or small boat parking along the side of the home as well as garden boxes for you to plant and enjoy!



Terms: 12 months minimum