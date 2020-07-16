All apartments in Woodinville
Find more places like 14333 NE 187th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodinville, WA
/
14333 NE 187th Pl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

14333 NE 187th Pl

14333 Northeast 187th Place · (206) 715-0286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Woodinville
See all
Town Center
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

14333 Northeast 187th Place, Woodinville, WA 98072
Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 14333 NE 187th Pl · Avail. now

$2,795

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Woodinville Bothell 4 bed 2.25 bath. 2 car tandem garage [1 car behind the other] Greenbrier Heights. - 14333 NE 187th Pl., Woodinville, WA 98072. Greenbrier Heights development featuring Community Park and walking trails. Townhouse style home-Separate home. 4 bed, 2.25 baths. Small cement porch area about 3 feet wide by 10 feet long. First floor has 9 foot ceilings. All bedrooms upstairs. [One bedroom is small. About 10 ft by 9 ft] Built 2003. 1530 square feet. White vinyl double pane windows throughout with metal mini-blinds and screens. 2 car garage, very deep.[tandem, that is, one car behind the other] Some shelving in garage. Gas heat, fireplace, hot water and stove. Entertainment center, [to the left of the fireplace] has two shelves about 24 inches wide and 30 inches deep. Chandelier in living room. Kitchen features, mauve Formica counters, oak cabinets, off white linoleum, recessed lights with sliding glass door to small fully fenced courtyard. [Cement patio and beauty bark. No grass] Carpets throughout. One-half bath off kitchen. Full bath in upper hall. Master bedroom features a three-quarter bath with double sinks and separate door to shower and toilet. Washer/dryer hookups in upper hall.

Approximate room sizes: Living room: 14 ft. 8 inches by 11 ft 9 inches. Open kitchen area 12 ft. 6 inches by 8 feet. Master bedroom: 13 ft. 2 inches by 11 ft. 4 inches with 8 ft. 6 inches by 2 ft. closet. Upper middle left bedroom 10 ft. by 10 ft. with 6 foot by 2 foot closet. Upper middle right bedroom 12 ft. by 10 ft. with 7 ft. by 2 ft. closet. Upper right bedroom 10 ft. 5 inches by 9 ft. 6 inches with 4.5 ft. by 2 ft. closet. Laundry room is 6 ft. 6 inches by 5 ft. 6 inches. Tandem garage is about 10 feet wide and 38 feet deep [ including shelving in the back which is 11 wide by 2.5 feet deep]. Backyard is about 16 ft. by 16 ft. [ including a cement patio which is about 10 ft. by 10 ft.]. Frig opening 38 inches wide by 72 inches high. Right hand hinge.

Available: About 7-6-2020. Pets/Smoking Restrictions: No smoking.

14333 NE 187th Pl., Woodinville, WA 98072. Greenbrier Heights development featuring Community Park and walking trails. Townhouse style home-Separate home. 4 bed, 2.25 baths. Small cement porch area about 3 feet wide by 10 feet long. First floor has 9 foot ceilings. All bedrooms upstairs. [One bedroom is small. About 10 ft by 9 ft] Built 2003. About 1530 square feet. White vinyl double pane windows throughout with metal mini-blinds and screens. 2 car garage, very deep.[tandem, that is, one car behind the other] Some shelving in garage. Gas heat, fireplace, hot water and stove. Entertainment center, [to the left of the fireplace] has two shelves about 24 inches wide and 30 inches deep. Chandelier in living room. Kitchen features, mauve Formica counters, oak cabinets, off white linoleum, recessed lights with sliding glass door to small fully fenced courtyard. [Cement patio and beauty bark. No grass] Carpets throughout. One-half bath off kitchen. Full bath in upper hall. Master bedroom features a .75 bath with double sinks, separate door to shower and toilet. Washer/dryer hookups in upper hall.

Approximate room sizes: Living room: 14 ft. 8 inches by 11 ft 9 inches. Open kitchen area 12 ft. 6 inches by 8 feet. Master bedroom: 13 ft. 2 inches by 11 ft. 4 inches with 8 ft. 6 inches by 2 ft. closet. Upper middle left bedroom 10 ft. by 10 ft. with 6 foot by 2 foot closet. Upper middle right bedroom 12 ft. by 10 ft. with 7 ft. by 2 ft. closet. Upper right bedroom 10 ft. 5 inches by 9 ft. 6 inches with 4.5 ft. by 2 ft. closet. Laundry room is 6 ft. 6 inches by 5 ft. 6 inches. Tandem garage is about 10 feet wide and 38 feet deep [ including shelving in the back which is 11 wide by 2.5 feet deep]. Backyard is about 16 ft. by 16 ft. [with a cement patio which is about 10 ft. by 10 ft.]. Frig opening 38 inches wide by 72 inches high. Right hand hinge.

Available: About July 6, 2020. Pets/Smoking Restrictions: No smoking. Pet possible with extra deposit.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

All property information in this ad is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.”

Applications available on our web site at:

Directions: I-405. East on highway# 522. Take 195th St exit onto Woodinville-Duvall Road. Right at 144th Ave NE. Stay straight to entrance of Greenbrier Development. Unit in back on right on 187th Pl.

Move in funds: First Month’s Rent $2,795.00
Last Month’s Rent $2,795.00 [may be spread with good credit]
Security Deposit $2,000.00
Admin. Fee $100.00
Screen fee $45.00 [$45 per adult]
TOTAL $ 4,940.00 [with good credit]

Contact: Roger Schiess Cell: 206-715-0286

WPI Real Estate Services, Inc.
9500 Roosevelt Way NE, Ste 100
Seattle, WA 98115

Applications available on our web site at:

Directions: I-405. East on highway# 522. Take 195th St exit onto Woodinville-Duvall Road. Right at 144th Ave NE. Stay straight to entrance of Greenbrier Development. Unit in back on right on 187th Pl.

Move in funds: First Months Rent $2,795.00
Last Months Rent $2,795.00 [may be spread with good credit]
Security Deposit $2,000.00
Admin. Fee $100.00
Screen fee $45.00 [$45 per adult]
TOTAL $4,940.00 [with good credit]

Contact: Roger Schiess Cell: 206-715-0286

WPI Real Estate Services, Inc.
9500 Roosevelt Way NE, Ste 100

(RLNE5860284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14333 NE 187th Pl have any available units?
14333 NE 187th Pl has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14333 NE 187th Pl have?
Some of 14333 NE 187th Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14333 NE 187th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14333 NE 187th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14333 NE 187th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 14333 NE 187th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodinville.
Does 14333 NE 187th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14333 NE 187th Pl offers parking.
Does 14333 NE 187th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14333 NE 187th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14333 NE 187th Pl have a pool?
No, 14333 NE 187th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14333 NE 187th Pl have accessible units?
No, 14333 NE 187th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14333 NE 187th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 14333 NE 187th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14333 NE 187th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 14333 NE 187th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14333 NE 187th Pl?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Patagonia Village
14110 NE 179th St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE
Woodinville, WA 98072

Similar Pages

Woodinville 1 BedroomsWoodinville 2 Bedrooms
Woodinville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodinville Apartments with Balconies
Woodinville Apartments with Washer-DryersKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WA
Poulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity