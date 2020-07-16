Amenities

Woodinville Bothell 4 bed 2.25 bath. 2 car tandem garage [1 car behind the other] Greenbrier Heights. - 14333 NE 187th Pl., Woodinville, WA 98072. Greenbrier Heights development featuring Community Park and walking trails. Townhouse style home-Separate home. 4 bed, 2.25 baths. Small cement porch area about 3 feet wide by 10 feet long. First floor has 9 foot ceilings. All bedrooms upstairs. [One bedroom is small. About 10 ft by 9 ft] Built 2003. 1530 square feet. White vinyl double pane windows throughout with metal mini-blinds and screens. 2 car garage, very deep.[tandem, that is, one car behind the other] Some shelving in garage. Gas heat, fireplace, hot water and stove. Entertainment center, [to the left of the fireplace] has two shelves about 24 inches wide and 30 inches deep. Chandelier in living room. Kitchen features, mauve Formica counters, oak cabinets, off white linoleum, recessed lights with sliding glass door to small fully fenced courtyard. [Cement patio and beauty bark. No grass] Carpets throughout. One-half bath off kitchen. Full bath in upper hall. Master bedroom features a three-quarter bath with double sinks and separate door to shower and toilet. Washer/dryer hookups in upper hall.



Approximate room sizes: Living room: 14 ft. 8 inches by 11 ft 9 inches. Open kitchen area 12 ft. 6 inches by 8 feet. Master bedroom: 13 ft. 2 inches by 11 ft. 4 inches with 8 ft. 6 inches by 2 ft. closet. Upper middle left bedroom 10 ft. by 10 ft. with 6 foot by 2 foot closet. Upper middle right bedroom 12 ft. by 10 ft. with 7 ft. by 2 ft. closet. Upper right bedroom 10 ft. 5 inches by 9 ft. 6 inches with 4.5 ft. by 2 ft. closet. Laundry room is 6 ft. 6 inches by 5 ft. 6 inches. Tandem garage is about 10 feet wide and 38 feet deep [ including shelving in the back which is 11 wide by 2.5 feet deep]. Backyard is about 16 ft. by 16 ft. [ including a cement patio which is about 10 ft. by 10 ft.]. Frig opening 38 inches wide by 72 inches high. Right hand hinge.



Available: About 7-6-2020. Pets/Smoking Restrictions: No smoking.



WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS



All property information in this ad is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.”



Applications available on our web site at:



Directions: I-405. East on highway# 522. Take 195th St exit onto Woodinville-Duvall Road. Right at 144th Ave NE. Stay straight to entrance of Greenbrier Development. Unit in back on right on 187th Pl.



Move in funds: First Month’s Rent $2,795.00

Last Month’s Rent $2,795.00 [may be spread with good credit]

Security Deposit $2,000.00

Admin. Fee $100.00

Screen fee $45.00 [$45 per adult]

TOTAL $ 4,940.00 [with good credit]



Contact: Roger Schiess Cell: 206-715-0286



WPI Real Estate Services, Inc.

9500 Roosevelt Way NE, Ste 100

Seattle, WA 98115



(RLNE5860284)