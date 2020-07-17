14200 NE 171st St E203

Amenities

FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or Virtual tours will be available.



Cozy 2bd 1ba condo located in the heart of Woodinville! Wood burning fireplace in family room is perfect for chilly evenings. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and opens up to eating nook. Master bedroom includes walk in closet with built in organizer. Amenities include outdoor pool and club house. Water, sewer, garbage and 1 reserved parking spot included in rent.



-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-Deposit equal to 1.5x the monthly rent.

-Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.



To view a virtual tour of this property, please use the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/mk6PB1yWLvN8w7dYAKGXVAgYpKMd2GDR



(RLNE5864285)