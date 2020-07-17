All apartments in Woodinville
Find more places like 14200 NE 171st St E203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodinville, WA
/
14200 NE 171st St E203
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

14200 NE 171st St E203

14200 Northeast 171st Street · (425) 606-1399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Woodinville
See all
Town Center
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

14200 Northeast 171st Street, Woodinville, WA 98072
Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14200 NE 171st St E203 · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or Virtual tours will be available.

Cozy 2bd 1ba condo located in the heart of Woodinville! Wood burning fireplace in family room is perfect for chilly evenings. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and opens up to eating nook. Master bedroom includes walk in closet with built in organizer. Amenities include outdoor pool and club house. Water, sewer, garbage and 1 reserved parking spot included in rent.

-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-Deposit equal to 1.5x the monthly rent.
-Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

To view a virtual tour of this property, please use the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/mk6PB1yWLvN8w7dYAKGXVAgYpKMd2GDR

(RLNE5864285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14200 NE 171st St E203 have any available units?
14200 NE 171st St E203 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14200 NE 171st St E203 have?
Some of 14200 NE 171st St E203's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14200 NE 171st St E203 currently offering any rent specials?
14200 NE 171st St E203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14200 NE 171st St E203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14200 NE 171st St E203 is pet friendly.
Does 14200 NE 171st St E203 offer parking?
Yes, 14200 NE 171st St E203 offers parking.
Does 14200 NE 171st St E203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14200 NE 171st St E203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14200 NE 171st St E203 have a pool?
Yes, 14200 NE 171st St E203 has a pool.
Does 14200 NE 171st St E203 have accessible units?
No, 14200 NE 171st St E203 does not have accessible units.
Does 14200 NE 171st St E203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14200 NE 171st St E203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14200 NE 171st St E203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14200 NE 171st St E203 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14200 NE 171st St E203?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE
Woodinville, WA 98072
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Patagonia Village
14110 NE 179th St
Woodinville, WA 98072

Similar Pages

Woodinville 1 BedroomsWoodinville 2 Bedrooms
Woodinville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodinville Apartments with Balconies
Woodinville Apartments with Washer-DryersKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WA
Poulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity