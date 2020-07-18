14124 NE 181st Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub internet access sauna

Charming 3 beds and 2 baths condo unit in Woodinville, with carpeted floors all throughout, a gas fireplace by the living room, and a very nice mini balcony for you to chill or sit with your cup of coffee.

The posh kitchen has tiled floors, and good as new stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms are made perfectly to attend to your needs with the white floor tiles, tub and a large vanity mirror.

For your laundry needs, this unit comes with a full-sized washer and dryer located in the laundry area near the kitchen, so you can joggle from cooking to washing in no time.

The bedrooms come with carpeted floors and closets too.

Swimming pool, spa, sauna room, exercise, and racket ball court is also available at the club house. Two parking spots include a covered one.

Great location and with a pretty decent walk score of 77, this location is rated as very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. It is also within walking distance to Woodinville town center, cinema, restaurants, shopping, park & ride.

Plus, also near the award winning Northshore school district, close to elementary and high school and 5-minute drive to UW Bothell Campus, Cascadia Community College, and Canyon Park Business District. Also minutes from trail and wine country.



Nearby Parks: DeYoung Park, Woodinville Athletic Fields and Rotary Park.



More Nearby Schools:

Woodinville High School - 0.96 miles, 9/10

Hollywood Hill Elementary School - 0.73 miles, 7/10

Leota Junior High School - 1.63 miles, 5/10

Woodinville Montessori School - 0.82 miles, unrated



Nearest Public Transit:

236 Metro Transit - 0.2 mi

237 Metro Transit - 0.2 mi

238 Metro Transit - 0.2 mi

311 Metro Transit - 0.2 mi

522 Metro Transit - 0.2 mi

931 Metro Transit - 0.2 mi



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4495382)