Woodinville, WA
14124 NE 181st Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14124 NE 181st Place

14124 Northeast 181st Place · No Longer Available
Location

14124 Northeast 181st Place, Woodinville, WA 98072
Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Charming 3 beds and 2 baths condo unit in Woodinville, with carpeted floors all throughout, a gas fireplace by the living room, and a very nice mini balcony for you to chill or sit with your cup of coffee.
The posh kitchen has tiled floors, and good as new stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms are made perfectly to attend to your needs with the white floor tiles, tub and a large vanity mirror.
For your laundry needs, this unit comes with a full-sized washer and dryer located in the laundry area near the kitchen, so you can joggle from cooking to washing in no time.
The bedrooms come with carpeted floors and closets too.
Swimming pool, spa, sauna room, exercise, and racket ball court is also available at the club house. Two parking spots include a covered one.
Great location and with a pretty decent walk score of 77, this location is rated as very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. It is also within walking distance to Woodinville town center, cinema, restaurants, shopping, park & ride.
Plus, also near the award winning Northshore school district, close to elementary and high school and 5-minute drive to UW Bothell Campus, Cascadia Community College, and Canyon Park Business District. Also minutes from trail and wine country.

Nearby Parks: DeYoung Park, Woodinville Athletic Fields and Rotary Park.

More Nearby Schools:
Woodinville High School - 0.96 miles, 9/10
Hollywood Hill Elementary School - 0.73 miles, 7/10
Leota Junior High School - 1.63 miles, 5/10
Woodinville Montessori School - 0.82 miles, unrated

Nearest Public Transit:
236 Metro Transit - 0.2 mi
237 Metro Transit - 0.2 mi
238 Metro Transit - 0.2 mi
311 Metro Transit - 0.2 mi
522 Metro Transit - 0.2 mi
931 Metro Transit - 0.2 mi

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4495382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14124 NE 181st Place have any available units?
14124 NE 181st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
What amenities does 14124 NE 181st Place have?
Some of 14124 NE 181st Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14124 NE 181st Place currently offering any rent specials?
14124 NE 181st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14124 NE 181st Place pet-friendly?
No, 14124 NE 181st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodinville.
Does 14124 NE 181st Place offer parking?
Yes, 14124 NE 181st Place offers parking.
Does 14124 NE 181st Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14124 NE 181st Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14124 NE 181st Place have a pool?
Yes, 14124 NE 181st Place has a pool.
Does 14124 NE 181st Place have accessible units?
No, 14124 NE 181st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14124 NE 181st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14124 NE 181st Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 14124 NE 181st Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 14124 NE 181st Place does not have units with air conditioning.
