14106 NE 181 St place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub media room sauna

This a beautiful Timber Ridges condo in the end unit are quite and located in heart of downtown Woodinville. Condo is just a block away from a Target, Haggens, AMC Movie Theater, Starbucks, and all other shops, restaurants and closest stores. Condo has gym, Swimming Pool, Sauna, hot tub, Racket Room, a big party room and a facility manager on site. The requirement: 1: background check with $35.00 fee non refundable 2: 1st month rent and security deposit and good rental history and at least 500 credit scores or higher. Non Smoking, rental insurance, responsibly to paying rent on time. Condo just been remodeled. It has 1 parking space and many visiting parking and street parking. I'm responsible for water, sewer, garbage and you are responsible for electricity. If you have any questions or concerns about the property please call or text me at+14256819196.

No Pets Allowed



