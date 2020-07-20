All apartments in Woodinville
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

14106 NE 181 St place

14106 NE 181st Pl · No Longer Available
Location

14106 NE 181st Pl, Woodinville, WA 98072
Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
sauna
Timber Ridge Condo - Property Id: 132885

This a beautiful Timber Ridges condo in the end unit are quite and located in heart of downtown Woodinville. Condo is just a block away from a Target, Haggens, AMC Movie Theater, Starbucks, and all other shops, restaurants and closest stores. Condo has gym, Swimming Pool, Sauna, hot tub, Racket Room, a big party room and a facility manager on site. The requirement: 1: background check with $35.00 fee non refundable 2: 1st month rent and security deposit and good rental history and at least 500 credit scores or higher. Non Smoking, rental insurance, responsibly to paying rent on time. Condo just been remodeled. It has 1 parking space and many visiting parking and street parking. I'm responsible for water, sewer, garbage and you are responsible for electricity. If you have any questions or concerns about the property please call or text me at+14256819196.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132885p
Property Id 132885

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5006644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14106 NE 181 St place have any available units?
14106 NE 181 St place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
What amenities does 14106 NE 181 St place have?
Some of 14106 NE 181 St place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14106 NE 181 St place currently offering any rent specials?
14106 NE 181 St place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14106 NE 181 St place pet-friendly?
No, 14106 NE 181 St place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodinville.
Does 14106 NE 181 St place offer parking?
Yes, 14106 NE 181 St place offers parking.
Does 14106 NE 181 St place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14106 NE 181 St place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14106 NE 181 St place have a pool?
Yes, 14106 NE 181 St place has a pool.
Does 14106 NE 181 St place have accessible units?
No, 14106 NE 181 St place does not have accessible units.
Does 14106 NE 181 St place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14106 NE 181 St place has units with dishwashers.
Does 14106 NE 181 St place have units with air conditioning?
No, 14106 NE 181 St place does not have units with air conditioning.
