12719 NE 171st Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Enjoy many upgrades in this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 944 square foot unit. The kitchen boasts nice cupboard space, glossy granite counter tops and stainless steel refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave and the sink has a garbage disposal. The washer and dryer are included. This unit has electric heat and is wired for high speed internet. The landlord pays HOA, water, garbage and sewage. No pets. 1 car attached garage and 1 uncovered spot for parking. Near City Sports Fields, Woodin Creek Park, shopping, wineries, trails along the river and top-rated schools.



(RLNE5467933)