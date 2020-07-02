All apartments in Woodinville
12719 NE 171st Ln

12719 Northeast 171st Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12719 Northeast 171st Lane, Woodinville, WA 98072
Upper West Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Enjoy many upgrades in this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 944 square foot unit. The kitchen boasts nice cupboard space, glossy granite counter tops and stainless steel refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave and the sink has a garbage disposal. The washer and dryer are included. This unit has electric heat and is wired for high speed internet. The landlord pays HOA, water, garbage and sewage. No pets. 1 car attached garage and 1 uncovered spot for parking. Near City Sports Fields, Woodin Creek Park, shopping, wineries, trails along the river and top-rated schools.

(RLNE5467933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12719 NE 171st Ln have any available units?
12719 NE 171st Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
What amenities does 12719 NE 171st Ln have?
Some of 12719 NE 171st Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12719 NE 171st Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12719 NE 171st Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12719 NE 171st Ln pet-friendly?
No, 12719 NE 171st Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodinville.
Does 12719 NE 171st Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12719 NE 171st Ln offers parking.
Does 12719 NE 171st Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12719 NE 171st Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12719 NE 171st Ln have a pool?
No, 12719 NE 171st Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12719 NE 171st Ln have accessible units?
No, 12719 NE 171st Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12719 NE 171st Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12719 NE 171st Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 12719 NE 171st Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 12719 NE 171st Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

