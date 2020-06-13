/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
45 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wollochet, WA
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3621 12th Avenue NW
3621 12th Avenue Northwest, Wollochet, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1810 sqft
3621 12th Avenue NW Available 07/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Point Evans home - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, approx. 1810 sq. ft. home is located in the Point Evans neighborhood and is a must see.
Results within 1 mile of Wollochet
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated March 17 at 06:36pm
Westside
Contact for Availability
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Convenient Shore Acres location near Gig Harbor and Tacoma Narrows Airport. Comfortable units with fully equipped kitchens, brick-faced fireplaces, and carpeting. Outdoor basketball court for residents.
Results within 5 miles of Wollochet
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
West End
58 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
University Place
16 Units Available
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
11715 12th Avenue Court Northwest
11715 12th Avenue Court Northwest, Maplewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2128 sqft
Morningside 3 bedroom rambler with attached 3 car garage. Open & bright floorplan, granite counter throughout the kitchen with eating bar and breakfast area. Warm & inviting family room features vaulted ceilings, sky lights. 5 piece master bath.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Place
1 Unit Available
8408 62nd St W
8408 62nd Street West, University Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1881 sqft
Spacious 3 BD, 2.5 BA home in University Place! - Enjoy life in this architecturally unique 2-Story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in University Place! Located in the highly sought after Danbridge gated community.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
9722 73rd St SW
9722 73rd Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
9722 73rd St SW Available 07/01/20 9722 73rd St SW, 3 bed/1 3/4 bath rambler - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler in Oakbrook neighborhood. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, family room with fireplace. Open great room with vaulted ceilings.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
3818 N Winnifred St
3818 North Winnifred Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1352 sqft
3818 N Winnifred St Available 07/17/20 Clean Feel - North End home now available as a rental for the first time! Beautifully remodeled, bright 3 bedroom 2 bath, amazing master suite w/ huge walk-in closet.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7300 Ford Drive NW
7300 Ford Dr NW, Artondale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1750 sqft
Wonderful New Construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with Beach Access - This new construction home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, is approx. 1,750 sq. ft. and has beautiful filtered views of the water.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
1356 N Skyline
1356 Skyline Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1576 sqft
Newly Updated Garden Home Near Narrows Bridge - This newly updated 3 Bed 1 3/4 Bath home is a Garden Paradise. Located in Tacoma's West End with easy access to WA16, shopping, nearby Highlands Golf Coarse, local parks and schools.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
615 N. Monroe St
615 North Monroe Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North Tacoma home close to everything! - 3/4 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bath, 2632 square foot home. Remodeled kitchen with LG hi-mac counters, stainless appliances, large gas range and soft close drawers and cabinets.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Artondale
1 Unit Available
7106 71st Avenue NW
7106 71st Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom in Gig Harbor! - You'll love this tucked away home that sits on a 1.26 acre lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
4909 N 24th St
4909 North 24th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1232 sqft
4909 N 24th St Available 07/04/20 Proctor District Fully Fenced Backyard - These few streets in the Proctor District are sought after. Quiet with very little traffic and pride of Ownership of your neighbors makes this street a prize.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
4409 North 35th Street
4409 North 35th Street, Tacoma, WA
4409 North 35th Street Available 07/01/20 North Tacoma Tutor home, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home - Available July 1st! - Welcome home to this classic remodeled two story plus basement Tudor-style home.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Gig Harbor North
1 Unit Available
10190 Sentinel Loop
10190 Sentinel Loop, Gig Harbor, WA
10190 Sentinel Loop Gig Harbor, WA 98332 4 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath Rambler with Basement approximately 2,600 Square Feet home located in Harbor Hills (near Costco). Two Car Garage with Automatic Opener. Located close to shopping, schools and the YMCA.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Gig Harbor North
1 Unit Available
4124 Moonlight Ct
4124 Moonlight Ct, Gig Harbor, WA
Spacious Two-story in Harbor Hill - Immaculate four-bedroom home in the Harbor Hills community in Gig Harbor.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Peacock Hill
1 Unit Available
3506 109th St Ct NW
3506 109th Street Court Northwest, Maplewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill - Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill 3 bedroom 2.25 bath 1,500 sq ft home is on a corner lot and located in a great neighborhood at the top of Peacock Hill.
Results within 10 miles of Wollochet
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1221 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakeview
23 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
North Lakewood
12 Units Available
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Pacific
Contact for Availability
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
907 Chambers St
907 Chambers Street, Steilacoom, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1432 sqft
907 Chambers St Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom Gem in Steilacoom! - The beautiful 3bd/1.75bath rambler is in the peaceful town of Steilacoom.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Lakes
1 Unit Available
7907 116th St Ct SW
7907 116th Street Ct SW, Lakewood, WA
7907 116th St Ct SW Available 07/11/20 Luxurious 5 bedroom home in Gravelly Lake Estates! - This thoughtfully designed home features 9' ceilings, large windows, open concept living perfect for entertaining.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fircrest
1 Unit Available
1435 Cottonwood Ave
1435 Cottonwood Avenue, Fircrest, WA
1435 Cottonwood Ave Available 07/01/20 - Charming, 4 Bedroom Fircrest Neighborhood. Grand, vaulted ceilings upon entry with light shining through! Living room leads into kitchen/dining area with double sided fireplace.
