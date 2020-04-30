All apartments in White Center
Find more places like 2802 Sw 112th St 98146.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Center, WA
/
2802 Sw 112th St 98146
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:15 AM

2802 Sw 112th St 98146

2802 Southwest 112th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Center
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2802 Southwest 112th Street, White Center, WA 98146

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Seattle . Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. This cozy home is one of a kind! It boasts tile floors, modern lighting, two fireplaces, a finished basement, and more. The inviting kitchen offers coordinating appliances and charming cabinets. You'll love the large deck in the spacious backyard. Make this home yours today!
contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Sw 112th St 98146 have any available units?
2802 Sw 112th St 98146 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Center, WA.
What amenities does 2802 Sw 112th St 98146 have?
Some of 2802 Sw 112th St 98146's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Sw 112th St 98146 currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Sw 112th St 98146 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Sw 112th St 98146 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2802 Sw 112th St 98146 is pet friendly.
Does 2802 Sw 112th St 98146 offer parking?
Yes, 2802 Sw 112th St 98146 offers parking.
Does 2802 Sw 112th St 98146 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2802 Sw 112th St 98146 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Sw 112th St 98146 have a pool?
No, 2802 Sw 112th St 98146 does not have a pool.
Does 2802 Sw 112th St 98146 have accessible units?
No, 2802 Sw 112th St 98146 does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Sw 112th St 98146 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 Sw 112th St 98146 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 Sw 112th St 98146 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 Sw 112th St 98146 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

White Center 3 BedroomsWhite Center Apartments with Balcony
White Center Apartments with ParkingWhite Center Dog Friendly Apartments
White Center Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WA
Fairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAPicnic Point, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College