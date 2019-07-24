10633-21st Ave SW

Amenities
Spacious Daylight Basement in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 25466
Spacious, clean, daylight basement in North Shorewood (between White Center and Burien). Quiet neighborhood close to bus lines, restaurants, Westwood Village, and 20 minutes drive to Seattle. ~1100 square ft basement unit has private entrance, living room, bedroom, rec room, 3/4 bathroom and plenty of off-street parking. Kitchen and laundry room are shared. Rent does not include water, electricity and internet/cable bills. Owner covers alarm, lawn maintenance, sewer, garbage & recycling.
Current residents: one health professional, employed full-time, non-smoker, somewhat environmentally conscious (I try!), and one 13 year-old, well-mannered, well-trained, dog who can be sequestered from the basement living area.
Features:
Central Heating / Forced Air
High-Speed Internet/Cable
Alarm System
Off Street Parking - Lots!
$45 Application Fee
12 month lease preferred
Please call or text if you have questions or to set up an appointment.
Thanks for looking!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/25466p
No Pets Allowed
