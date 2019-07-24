10633-21st Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking internet access pet friendly

Spacious Daylight Basement in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 25466



Spacious, clean, daylight basement in North Shorewood (between White Center and Burien). Quiet neighborhood close to bus lines, restaurants, Westwood Village, and 20 minutes drive to Seattle. ~1100 square ft basement unit has private entrance, living room, bedroom, rec room, 3/4 bathroom and plenty of off-street parking. Kitchen and laundry room are shared. Rent does not include water, electricity and internet/cable bills. Owner covers alarm, lawn maintenance, sewer, garbage & recycling.



Current residents: one health professional, employed full-time, non-smoker, somewhat environmentally conscious (I try!), and one 13 year-old, well-mannered, well-trained, dog who can be sequestered from the basement living area.



Features:



Central Heating / Forced Air

High-Speed Internet/Cable

Alarm System

Off Street Parking - Lots!



$45 Application Fee

12 month lease preferred



Please call or text if you have questions or to set up an appointment.



Thanks for looking!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/25466p

No Pets Allowed



