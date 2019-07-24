All apartments in White Center
10633-21st Ave SW

10633 21st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

10633 21st Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA 98146

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
alarm system
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious Daylight Basement in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 25466

Spacious, clean, daylight basement in North Shorewood (between White Center and Burien). Quiet neighborhood close to bus lines, restaurants, Westwood Village, and 20 minutes drive to Seattle. ~1100 square ft basement unit has private entrance, living room, bedroom, rec room, 3/4 bathroom and plenty of off-street parking. Kitchen and laundry room are shared. Rent does not include water, electricity and internet/cable bills. Owner covers alarm, lawn maintenance, sewer, garbage & recycling.

Current residents: one health professional, employed full-time, non-smoker, somewhat environmentally conscious (I try!), and one 13 year-old, well-mannered, well-trained, dog who can be sequestered from the basement living area.

Features:

Central Heating / Forced Air
High-Speed Internet/Cable
Alarm System
Off Street Parking - Lots!

$45 Application Fee
12 month lease preferred

Please call or text if you have questions or to set up an appointment.

Thanks for looking!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/25466p
Property Id 25466

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5041238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10633-21st Ave SW have any available units?
10633-21st Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Center, WA.
What amenities does 10633-21st Ave SW have?
Some of 10633-21st Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10633-21st Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
10633-21st Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10633-21st Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10633-21st Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 10633-21st Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 10633-21st Ave SW offers parking.
Does 10633-21st Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10633-21st Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10633-21st Ave SW have a pool?
No, 10633-21st Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 10633-21st Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 10633-21st Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 10633-21st Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10633-21st Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10633-21st Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 10633-21st Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
