10607 2nd Place Southwest - E

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Looking for roommate. One room available in a like-new 2016 home. Common amenities include shared kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove range, dish washer, slab countertop), shared living room with TV and shared washer/dryer. Large fenced backyard great for outdoor living.



Home is conveniently located near Westwood Village for shopping/dining and just minutes away from highway for easy access to Seattle.



Street parking available.

Service animals only.

Utilities included in rent.

Application fee $40.

Every person on lease over the age of 18 must apply.



*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************



All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:



Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement



Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record



Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.



**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com

