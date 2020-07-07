All apartments in White Center
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

10607 2nd Place Southwest - E

10607 2nd Pl SW · (425) 333-7997
Location

10607 2nd Pl SW, White Center, WA 98146

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2380 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Looking for roommate. One room available in a like-new 2016 home. Common amenities include shared kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove range, dish washer, slab countertop), shared living room with TV and shared washer/dryer. Large fenced backyard great for outdoor living.

Home is conveniently located near Westwood Village for shopping/dining and just minutes away from highway for easy access to Seattle.

Street parking available.
Service animals only.
Utilities included in rent.
Application fee $40.
Every person on lease over the age of 18 must apply.

*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************

All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:

Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement

Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record

Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.

**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10607 2nd Place Southwest - E have any available units?
10607 2nd Place Southwest - E has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10607 2nd Place Southwest - E have?
Some of 10607 2nd Place Southwest - E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10607 2nd Place Southwest - E currently offering any rent specials?
10607 2nd Place Southwest - E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10607 2nd Place Southwest - E pet-friendly?
No, 10607 2nd Place Southwest - E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Center.
Does 10607 2nd Place Southwest - E offer parking?
No, 10607 2nd Place Southwest - E does not offer parking.
Does 10607 2nd Place Southwest - E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10607 2nd Place Southwest - E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10607 2nd Place Southwest - E have a pool?
No, 10607 2nd Place Southwest - E does not have a pool.
Does 10607 2nd Place Southwest - E have accessible units?
No, 10607 2nd Place Southwest - E does not have accessible units.
Does 10607 2nd Place Southwest - E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10607 2nd Place Southwest - E has units with dishwashers.
Does 10607 2nd Place Southwest - E have units with air conditioning?
No, 10607 2nd Place Southwest - E does not have units with air conditioning.
