10607 2nd Place Southwest - E

Amenities
Looking for roommate. One room available in a like-new 2016 home. Common amenities include shared kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove range, dish washer, slab countertop), shared living room with TV and shared washer/dryer. Large fenced backyard great for outdoor living.
Home is conveniently located near Westwood Village for shopping/dining and just minutes away from highway for easy access to Seattle.
Street parking available.
Service animals only.
Utilities included in rent.
Application fee $40.
Every person on lease over the age of 18 must apply.
*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************
All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:
Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement
Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record
Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.
**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com
