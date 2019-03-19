All apartments in White Center
10423 2nd Ave SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10423 2nd Ave SW

10423 2nd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

10423 2nd Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA 98146

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10423 2nd Ave SW Available 01/07/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom House for Rent in Seattle - Light, Quiet, and Private 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathroom House. Roomy living room with fireplace; sliding doors lead out to the back yard and patio; and lots of room including an attached garage, a laundry room, as well as additional storage. Also, close to bus line, and great location for commute to downtown Seattle!

This lovely house just came available, so contact us now to get on the list to view this home!

(RLNE4582517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

