White Center, WA
10223 Occidental Ave S.
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

10223 Occidental Ave S.

10223 Occidental Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

10223 Occidental Avenue South, White Center, WA 98168

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10223 Occidental Ave S. Available 12/01/19 South Seattle Home - Available December 1st! Just in time for the holidays; welcome to this charming South Seattle home with the welcoming bright yellow door! This lovely 3 bed, 1 bathroom home has been remodeled with hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen with stylish backsplash and butcher block center island, stainless appliances and remodeled bathroom with double sinks and marble countertops. Perched up off the street, enjoy views of Seattle's Skyline and downtown Bellevue from your front yard. Detached garage has a separate workshop area which is great for extra storage AND a separate 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom detached unit - perfect for your out of town guests! Large front and back yard with a new Trex deck in the back along with a swing set. New HE washer and dryer; clean and efficient gas heat; cozy wood burning fireplace; and long off street driveway has plenty of space to park three cars! This family friendly neighborhood is the ideal location to get to downtown Seattle - just 12 minutes away! Easy access to SeaTac Airport; shopping and great schools all close by. Your cat or dog is welcome with a $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

To view this charming home, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10223 Occidental Ave S. have any available units?
10223 Occidental Ave S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Center, WA.
What amenities does 10223 Occidental Ave S. have?
Some of 10223 Occidental Ave S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10223 Occidental Ave S. currently offering any rent specials?
10223 Occidental Ave S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10223 Occidental Ave S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10223 Occidental Ave S. is pet friendly.
Does 10223 Occidental Ave S. offer parking?
Yes, 10223 Occidental Ave S. offers parking.
Does 10223 Occidental Ave S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10223 Occidental Ave S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10223 Occidental Ave S. have a pool?
No, 10223 Occidental Ave S. does not have a pool.
Does 10223 Occidental Ave S. have accessible units?
No, 10223 Occidental Ave S. does not have accessible units.
Does 10223 Occidental Ave S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10223 Occidental Ave S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10223 Occidental Ave S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10223 Occidental Ave S. does not have units with air conditioning.
