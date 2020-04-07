All apartments in Wauna
10412 133rd Street NW
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:10 AM

10412 133rd Street NW

10412 133rd Street Northwest · (253) 858-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10412 133rd Street Northwest, Wauna, WA 98329

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10412 133rd Street NW · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10412 133rd Street NW Available 04/16/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Creviston Ridge - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler is located on a large lot in Creviston Ridge is approximately 1400 sq ft. The kitchen features stainless appliances and solid surface counters. The living room has hardwood floors and lots of natural light. There are two bedrooms along with a master bedroom with attached master bathroom. The home features a covered porch, large back deck, partially fenced backyard and an attached 2 car garage. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

10412 133rd St NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98329

Rent: $1,795.00/month
Deposit: $1,695.00
Tenant Screening: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available April 16
Currently Occupied
Call for appointment
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5655608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10412 133rd Street NW have any available units?
10412 133rd Street NW has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10412 133rd Street NW have?
Some of 10412 133rd Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10412 133rd Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
10412 133rd Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10412 133rd Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10412 133rd Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 10412 133rd Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 10412 133rd Street NW does offer parking.
Does 10412 133rd Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10412 133rd Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10412 133rd Street NW have a pool?
No, 10412 133rd Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 10412 133rd Street NW have accessible units?
No, 10412 133rd Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10412 133rd Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10412 133rd Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10412 133rd Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 10412 133rd Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
