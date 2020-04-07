Amenities
10412 133rd Street NW Available 04/16/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Creviston Ridge - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler is located on a large lot in Creviston Ridge is approximately 1400 sq ft. The kitchen features stainless appliances and solid surface counters. The living room has hardwood floors and lots of natural light. There are two bedrooms along with a master bedroom with attached master bathroom. The home features a covered porch, large back deck, partially fenced backyard and an attached 2 car garage. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.
10412 133rd St NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98329
Rent: $1,795.00/month
Deposit: $1,695.00
Tenant Screening: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available April 16
Currently Occupied
Call for appointment
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
