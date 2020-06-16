All apartments in Washougal
Find more places like 697 32nd Street Unit #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washougal, WA
/
697 32nd Street Unit #2
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

697 32nd Street Unit #2

697 32nd Street · (360) 448-2851 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washougal
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

697 32nd Street, Washougal, WA 98671

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 697 32nd Street Unit #2 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
697 32nd Street Unit #2 Available 06/05/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom Condo with Two Detached Garages Paid Utilties Include Water/Sewer/Garbage - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851

Located in the Heron Landing Condo Community this condo was originally built in 1979 and updated in 2005. The condo offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and approximately 1007 square feet of living space.

Tastefully updated with bright, soft color palette and wood laminate flooring. Entry with tile flooring, wood laminate in living room, kitchen, bath and laundry. Kitchen with window pass through to the living room.

New kitchen counters, wood flooring, white cabinets and appliances. Provided appliances include; dishwasher, electric range, built in microwave and refrigerator. Washer and dryer connections located in adjacent laundry closet.

Dining room with window and door to small fenced patio.

Living room with neutral colors, white baseboards and large window to allow natural light.

Two bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom.

Private fenced yard with patio

Provided utilities include water, sewer, garbage and front yard maintenance paid by property owner.

Two detached single car garages.

Close convenient Washougal location with easy access to downtown Washougal, SR14, Washougal, Columbia River,
Columbia River Gorge, recreation, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Washougal School District: (to be verified by applicant via boundary maps)
Elementary: Gause
Middle School: Jemtegaard
High School: Washougal

Call Dove Property Management today 360-448-2851 to schedule a private tour of your next home.

Application Fee: $45 per applicant over 18 year of age
Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee: $500.00
Refundable Security Deposit: equal to a minimum one month's rent

NO SMOKING

SMALL PETS NEGOTIABLE

Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice

Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.

(RLNE4885867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 697 32nd Street Unit #2 have any available units?
697 32nd Street Unit #2 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 697 32nd Street Unit #2 have?
Some of 697 32nd Street Unit #2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 697 32nd Street Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
697 32nd Street Unit #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 697 32nd Street Unit #2 pet-friendly?
No, 697 32nd Street Unit #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washougal.
Does 697 32nd Street Unit #2 offer parking?
Yes, 697 32nd Street Unit #2 does offer parking.
Does 697 32nd Street Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 697 32nd Street Unit #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 697 32nd Street Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 697 32nd Street Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 697 32nd Street Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 697 32nd Street Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 697 32nd Street Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 697 32nd Street Unit #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 697 32nd Street Unit #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 697 32nd Street Unit #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 697 32nd Street Unit #2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lookout at the Ridge
232 W Lookout Ridge Dr
Washougal, WA 98671

Similar Pages

Washougal 1 BedroomsWashougal 2 Bedrooms
Washougal Apartments with BalconyWashougal Apartments with Parking
Washougal Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR
Forest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WATroutdale, ORBethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, OR
Kelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity