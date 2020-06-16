Amenities

697 32nd Street Unit #2 Available 06/05/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom Condo with Two Detached Garages Paid Utilties Include Water/Sewer/Garbage - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851



Located in the Heron Landing Condo Community this condo was originally built in 1979 and updated in 2005. The condo offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and approximately 1007 square feet of living space.



Tastefully updated with bright, soft color palette and wood laminate flooring. Entry with tile flooring, wood laminate in living room, kitchen, bath and laundry. Kitchen with window pass through to the living room.



New kitchen counters, wood flooring, white cabinets and appliances. Provided appliances include; dishwasher, electric range, built in microwave and refrigerator. Washer and dryer connections located in adjacent laundry closet.



Dining room with window and door to small fenced patio.



Living room with neutral colors, white baseboards and large window to allow natural light.



Two bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom.



Private fenced yard with patio



Provided utilities include water, sewer, garbage and front yard maintenance paid by property owner.



Two detached single car garages.



Close convenient Washougal location with easy access to downtown Washougal, SR14, Washougal, Columbia River,

Columbia River Gorge, recreation, shopping, dining and entertainment.



Washougal School District: (to be verified by applicant via boundary maps)

Elementary: Gause

Middle School: Jemtegaard

High School: Washougal



Call Dove Property Management today 360-448-2851 to schedule a private tour of your next home.



Application Fee: $45 per applicant over 18 year of age

Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee: $500.00

Refundable Security Deposit: equal to a minimum one month's rent



NO SMOKING



SMALL PETS NEGOTIABLE



Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice



Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



Disclaimer:

Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.



