Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

686 W "U" Street

686 West U Street · (360) 975-7666 ext. 126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

686 West U Street, Washougal, WA 98671

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 686 W "U" Street · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2989 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL RIVER VIEW TERRACE 3 BR HOME, PET FRIENDLY, BACKS UP TO GREEN-SPACE! - Nicely maintained 3 BR, 2.5 tri-level home in Washougal. Small pet friendly, beautiful finishes throughout, spacious rooms, lots of storage, granite in kitchen along with gas range/stainless appliances, and walk in pantry. Huge family room area with private deck over looking green space.

We use an independent, third-party pet screening vendor for all our tenant prospects. To help ensure ALL of our residents understand our pet and animal-related policies we require EVERYONE to complete a third-party screening and review process regardless of having a pet or animal. This process ensures we have formalized pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments and accurate pet / animal records. There is a nominal fee for a household pet screening Pet Profile. This is a separate charge from the rental application fee. There is no ($0) charge for an assistance animal accommodation request and no ($0) charge for a 'No Pet / Animal' profile. Please visit https://investwestmanagement.petscreening.com to get started.

PLEASE NOTE: While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after re-locking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitation of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).

Holding Deposit $560.00 - Security Deposit (inc. holding) $2200.00

*Bonus Amenity Included* If the property is eligible, a portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

(RLNE5965372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 686 W "U" Street have any available units?
686 W "U" Street has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 686 W "U" Street have?
Some of 686 W "U" Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 686 W "U" Street currently offering any rent specials?
686 W "U" Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 686 W "U" Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 686 W "U" Street is pet friendly.
Does 686 W "U" Street offer parking?
No, 686 W "U" Street does not offer parking.
Does 686 W "U" Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 686 W "U" Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 686 W "U" Street have a pool?
No, 686 W "U" Street does not have a pool.
Does 686 W "U" Street have accessible units?
No, 686 W "U" Street does not have accessible units.
Does 686 W "U" Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 686 W "U" Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 686 W "U" Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 686 W "U" Street has units with air conditioning.
