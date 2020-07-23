686 W "U" Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL RIVER VIEW TERRACE 3 BR HOME, PET FRIENDLY, BACKS UP TO GREEN-SPACE! - Nicely maintained 3 BR, 2.5 tri-level home in Washougal. Small pet friendly, beautiful finishes throughout, spacious rooms, lots of storage, granite in kitchen along with gas range/stainless appliances, and walk in pantry. Huge family room area with private deck over looking green space.



We use an independent, third-party pet screening vendor for all our tenant prospects. To help ensure ALL of our residents understand our pet and animal-related policies we require EVERYONE to complete a third-party screening and review process regardless of having a pet or animal. This process ensures we have formalized pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments and accurate pet / animal records. There is a nominal fee for a household pet screening Pet Profile. This is a separate charge from the rental application fee. There is no ($0) charge for an assistance animal accommodation request and no ($0) charge for a 'No Pet / Animal' profile. Please visit https://investwestmanagement.petscreening.com to get started.



PLEASE NOTE: While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after re-locking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitation of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).



Holding Deposit $560.00 - Security Deposit (inc. holding) $2200.00



*Bonus Amenity Included* If the property is eligible, a portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



