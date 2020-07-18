All apartments in Washougal
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4363 Addy Loop

4363 Addy Loop · (503) 453-6564
Location

4363 Addy Loop, Washougal, WA 98671

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4363 Addy Loop · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

garage
internet access
Property Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Washougal 3 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home - Wonderful three bedroom two bath 1100 sq. ft. ranch home in Washougal just a few minutes from Camas. New interior paint, flooring, fixtures. Big backyard. 450 sq ft garage. Near a park.

STRICTLY NO PETS PER PROPERTY OWNER

Professionally managed by Now Realty Group

Please email all inquires or questions. Please do not call or text to inquire about a property. In addition please originate your email through the email address on our website and not through some other marketing or realty companies. When you email us please state your level of interest, possible move in date and if you have any pets, what kind, how many and breed. Many of our properties have strict pet restrictions.

You can find our email address on our website at: www.nowrealtygroup.com

We follow all fair housing guidelines and the Realtor code of ethics.

Now Realty Group would never ask for any type of deposit prior to meeting and signing a lease. Please be aware of scams. There are many relating to housing.

Applicants may apply through our website. Check New Listings then find the appropriate home then apply. Screening criteria includes: Rental history, character references, public records, criminal records, credit reports, credit references and incomes or resources of the Applicant.

Once an applicant has applied and is approved, a lease will need to be signed by all adults and Now Realty Group and a deposit would need to placed to "hold" the home until the stated move in date. This deposit would then become the tenants refundable security deposit. Should an applicant be denied for any reason Now Realty Group will refund the application fee.

Application fees. We refund application fees if we decline an applicant for any reason. We do not refund application fees if you apply and choose not to move forward with the property. Application fees are not applied towards rent or deposits.

Please drive by the property prior to scheduling a viewing. Please do not disturb current occupants.

The tenant is generally responsible for all utilities unless it is a condo with HOA that covers some of the utilities. You may be responsible for gas, garbage, electric, water, see, cable, wifi.

Please verify schools.

Thank you for your interest and we look forward to assisting.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5860468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4363 Addy Loop have any available units?
4363 Addy Loop has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4363 Addy Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4363 Addy Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4363 Addy Loop pet-friendly?
No, 4363 Addy Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washougal.
Does 4363 Addy Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4363 Addy Loop offers parking.
Does 4363 Addy Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4363 Addy Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4363 Addy Loop have a pool?
No, 4363 Addy Loop does not have a pool.
Does 4363 Addy Loop have accessible units?
No, 4363 Addy Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4363 Addy Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 4363 Addy Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4363 Addy Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 4363 Addy Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
