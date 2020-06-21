1416 Boyer Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking guest parking

Great 2 Bedroom Home With Lots of Storage Space - This 2 bedroom home has a fresh and clean look, with hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen has lots of cupboard space, as well as granite countertops, and the utility room has washer and dryer hookups and extra shelving. Both bedrooms have plenty of closet and built-in storage space. To top it off, the huge fenced backyard is perfect for kids and/or entertaining!



The property is only a couple minutes from the Eastgate Lions Park, as well as Mill Creek and its extensive network of walking trails, and Pioneer Park in the other direction with its aviary and wide open spaces. It is a few blocks away from some of Walla Walla’s best dining (Phoumy's Thai Cuisine, La Ramada Mexican Family restaurant, and Green Lantern). Access to Hwy 12 is just 5 minutes away, which opens up plenty of other opportunities in the community. If you’re looking for close airport access, it’s less than 10 minutes away with reasonably priced flights to Seattle.



Pursuing higher education? Students are welcome to become part of this quiet and respectful community. Whitman College is only 3-4 minutes away, Walla Walla Community College is a 6-7 minute drive, and Walla Walla University is 13-14 minutes away.



Welcome Home Properties strives to offer the best in home options throughout Walla Walla and College Place. We provide clean homes with reliable maintenance solutions. All of our properties are completely smoke free, which creates a pleasant and quality atmosphere. All apartments are available for rent on a nondiscriminatory basis.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing of this residence! Weekday showings only. $38 application fee, apply here --> www.welcomehps.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5824045)