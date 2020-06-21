All apartments in Walla Walla
Walla Walla, WA
1416 Boyer Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1416 Boyer Ave

1416 Boyer Avenue · (509) 525-1040
Walla Walla
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

1416 Boyer Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1416 Boyer Ave · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Amenities

Great 2 Bedroom Home With Lots of Storage Space - This 2 bedroom home has a fresh and clean look, with hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen has lots of cupboard space, as well as granite countertops, and the utility room has washer and dryer hookups and extra shelving. Both bedrooms have plenty of closet and built-in storage space. To top it off, the huge fenced backyard is perfect for kids and/or entertaining!

The property is only a couple minutes from the Eastgate Lions Park, as well as Mill Creek and its extensive network of walking trails, and Pioneer Park in the other direction with its aviary and wide open spaces. It is a few blocks away from some of Walla Walla’s best dining (Phoumy's Thai Cuisine, La Ramada Mexican Family restaurant, and Green Lantern). Access to Hwy 12 is just 5 minutes away, which opens up plenty of other opportunities in the community. If you’re looking for close airport access, it’s less than 10 minutes away with reasonably priced flights to Seattle.

Pursuing higher education? Students are welcome to become part of this quiet and respectful community. Whitman College is only 3-4 minutes away, Walla Walla Community College is a 6-7 minute drive, and Walla Walla University is 13-14 minutes away.

Welcome Home Properties strives to offer the best in home options throughout Walla Walla and College Place. We provide clean homes with reliable maintenance solutions. All of our properties are completely smoke free, which creates a pleasant and quality atmosphere. All apartments are available for rent on a nondiscriminatory basis.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing of this residence! Weekday showings only. $38 application fee, apply here --> www.welcomehps.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5824045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Boyer Ave have any available units?
1416 Boyer Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1416 Boyer Ave have?
Some of 1416 Boyer Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Boyer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Boyer Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Boyer Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Boyer Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walla Walla.
Does 1416 Boyer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Boyer Ave does offer parking.
Does 1416 Boyer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Boyer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Boyer Ave have a pool?
No, 1416 Boyer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Boyer Ave have accessible units?
No, 1416 Boyer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Boyer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Boyer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Boyer Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Boyer Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
