10 Apartments for rent in Walla Walla, WA with washer-dryer

4 Units Available
Lion's Gate
2222 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1289 sqft
Great location just minutes from Walla Walla Community College, Whitman College, and Walla Walla Airport. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has maintenance services, parking garage, and gym.

1 Unit Available
1567 K St.
1567 K Street, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1200 sqft
Available 08/22/20 3 bedroom 1 bath house in quiet cul-de-sac - Property Id: 316729 Available 8/22 - 9/1. 3 bedroom 1 bath house in quiet cul-de-sac. New central air conditioning and 95% efficient natural gas furnace in 2020.

1 Unit Available
508 E Cherry St
508 East Cherry Street, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
736 sqft
508 E Cherry St Available 08/01/20 508 E Cherry St *All Appliances, Fenced Backyard, New Flooring & Interior Repaint* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN

1 Unit Available
1122 W Elm St.
1122 West Elm Street, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
956 sqft
1122 W Elm Street *Low Maintenance Yard, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Covered Deck and Lots of Storage* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING.

1 Unit Available
510 Holly Street
510 Holly Street, Walla Walla, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1950 sqft
510 Holly Street Available 06/10/19 510 Holly Street *Pets Negotiable, Hardwood Floors on Main Floor, Bonus room (no egress) in Basement* - Single family home, Built 1950, Pets Negotiable, No Students, Carport, central ac and heat, 4 bedrooms (2

1 Unit Available
1033 E Alder
1033 East Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1682 sqft
1033 E Alder Available 08/14/20 1033 E Alder *Across from Pioneer Park, Fenced Backyard, Deck* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
Results within 1 mile of Walla Walla

1 Unit Available
715 SE Creekside
715 Creekside Drive, College Place, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1091 sqft
715 SE Creekside Available 08/12/20 715 Creekside *Located in the Villages of Garrison Creek* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.

1 Unit Available
875 SE Sentry Dr.
875 Southeast Sentry Drive, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2542 sqft
875 SE Sentry Drive *Located in the Garrison Creek Heights Community of College Place* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
Results within 5 miles of Walla Walla

1 Unit Available
211 SW 12th Street
211 Southwest 12th Street, College Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$795
1000 sqft
211 SW 12th Street Available 08/01/20 211 SW 12th *Gas Fireplace, Central Heat* - One bedroom basement apartment built in 1949, recently updated with vinyl plank flooring throughout, central heat, no AC, fridge, stove, microwave, shared washer/dryer

1 Unit Available
443 SE Valley View Drive
443 SE Valley Dr, College Place, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
443 SE Valley View Drive Available 05/08/20 443 SE Valley View Dr - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING.

