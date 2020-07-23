/
walla walla county
41 Apartments for rent in Walla Walla County, WA📍
4 Units Available
Lion's Gate
2222 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1289 sqft
Great location just minutes from Walla Walla Community College, Whitman College, and Walla Walla Airport. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has maintenance services, parking garage, and gym.
1 Unit Available
826 Alvarado Terrace
826 Alvarado Terrace, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
2200 sqft
826 Alvarado Terrace Available 08/01/20 826 Alvarado Terrace *Updated, Spacious Home with Fenced Backyard Near Whitman Campus* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS
1 Unit Available
1332 SE Newgate Drive
1332 Newgate Drive, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1392 sqft
1332 SE Newgate Drive Available 08/01/20 1332 Newgate *Located in the Autumn Meadows Community of CP, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced Backyard with Large Patio* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE
1 Unit Available
303 N 6th Ave
303 North 6th Avenue, Walla Walla, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2448 sqft
Beautiful Turn of the Century Huge Craftsman Home! - An abundance of space and privacy await the lucky new tenants of this beautiful rental home.
1 Unit Available
875 SE Sentry Dr.
875 Southeast Sentry Drive, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2542 sqft
875 SE Sentry Drive *Located in the Garrison Creek Heights Community of College Place* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
1 Unit Available
6 Boyer Dr
6 Boyer Drive, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1030 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home on Corner Lot - This beautifully remodeled home is in great condition. The hardwood and tile flooring throughout the main areas, as well as new tile and stainless steel appliances give a fresh and clean feel.
1 Unit Available
216 Bellevue Ave
216 North Bellevue Street, Walla Walla, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2100 sqft
216 Bellevue Avenue *Five Bedrooms/Two Baths, Gas Fireplace, Covered Patio* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
1 Unit Available
211 SW 12th Street
211 Southwest 12th Street, College Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$775
1000 sqft
211 SW 12th Street Available 08/01/20 211 SW 12th *Gas Fireplace, Central Heat* - One bedroom basement apartment built in 1949, recently updated with vinyl plank flooring throughout, central heat, no AC, fridge, stove, microwave, shared washer/dryer
1 Unit Available
67 Kensington
67 Kensington Drive, Walla Walla East, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1899 sqft
67 Kensington Available 10/01/20 67 Kensington *Gas Fireplace, Double Car Garage, Stainless Steel Appliances* - **Unfurnished** single Family Home built in 2010, features central heat and AC, gas fireplace, partially fenced yard, double car garage,
1 Unit Available
1215 SE Trentwood
1215 SE Trentwood Dr, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1704 sqft
1215 SE Trentwood Available 07/27/20 **PENDING APPLICATIONS** Peaceful Creek Side Home - Newer construction at it's best, great windows provide tons of natural light, vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting, well appointed kitchen and nice finishes
1 Unit Available
601 Village Way #65
601 Village Way, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
601 Village Way #65 Available 07/31/20 **PENDING APPLICATIONS** Village Way condo - Townhouse style condo with plenty of natural light, storage, two patios on the main level and a private balcony off the master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
728 N Roosevelt Street
728 North Roosevelt Street, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1312 sqft
Spacious And Modern 3 Bedroom Home - This gem of a home has a classy and comfortable feel. All of the open area floors are a dark hardwood, and the bedrooms are carpeted. It includes a spacious kitchen, a mud room, and an attached garage.
1 Unit Available
1153 SW Carver
1153 Southwest Carver Street, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1201 sqft
**PENDING APPLICATIONS** 1153 SW Carver - Built in 2011 this well maintained home has a mix of tile flooring, carpet in living room and bedrooms, plenty of storage and natural light. Fully fenced backyard with patio space. 1 year lease required.
1 Unit Available
Original Town
261 W Sumach
261 West Sumach Street, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1144 sqft
261 W Sumach Available 09/15/20 261 W. Sumach - *Modern Vue 22 Townhome Close to Downtown* - Charming Townhouse close to downtown Walla Walla built in 2008.
1 Unit Available
1513 Evergreen
1513 Evergreen Street, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1108 sqft
1513 Evergreen Available 09/11/20 1513 Evergreen - House built in 1946. Features: Window AC in dining room, Pets Negotiable, No Students, street parking only.
1 Unit Available
1928 J St, Apt. 201
1928 J St, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
780 sqft
1928 J St #201 *Vineyards Condo's* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
1 Unit Available
1931 Melrose St #201
1931 Melrose St, Walla Walla, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
647 sqft
1931 Melrose #201 - Lovely 1 bed 1 bath condo with seasonal access to a swimming pool. This rental was built in 1972. Assigned parking space 54, No Fenced Yard, Coin-Op Laundry, Wall AC and wall heater.
1 Unit Available
1122 W Elm St.
1122 West Elm Street, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
956 sqft
1122 W Elm Street *Low Maintenance Yard, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Covered Deck and Lots of Storage* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING.
1 Unit Available
443 SE Valley View Drive
443 SE Valley Dr, College Place, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
443 SE Valley View Drive Available 05/08/20 443 SE Valley View Dr - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING.
1 Unit Available
510 Holly Street
510 Holly Street, Walla Walla, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1950 sqft
510 Holly Street Available 06/10/19 510 Holly Street *Pets Negotiable, Hardwood Floors on Main Floor, Bonus room (no egress) in Basement* - Single family home, Built 1950, Pets Negotiable, No Students, Carport, central ac and heat, 4 bedrooms (2
Results within 5 miles of Walla Walla County
21 Units Available
Central Park
1201 E Helena Avenue, Ellensburg, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1321 sqft
Make your years at Central Washing University memorable when you lease a one, two, three or four bedroom apartment at Central Park. Whether you plan to live with others or fly solo, Central Park has an apartment designed to meet your needs.
1 Unit Available
1025 S. Cedar Place
1025 S Cedar Pl, Benton County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1699 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom + Flex room townhouse - Click on 1st photo to start video tour! Brand new constructed townhouse almost 1700 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an office/flex room! Middle house in a row of three.
1 Unit Available
201 E 8th Pl.
201 East 8th Place, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1296 sqft
201 E 8th Pl. Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Large , Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home! - This home is a must see. Completely remodeled with large fenced yard, carport and extra parking. Great location close to everything.
Results within 10 miles of Walla Walla County
8 Units Available
Grandridge Place
725 N Center Pkwy, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,124
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1340 sqft
Grandridge Place offers townhome or condominium-style living in spacious 1-, 2-, or 3-bedroom floor plans set among lushly landscaped gardens.
