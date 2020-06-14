Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Walla Walla, WA with garage

Walla Walla apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Lion's Gate
2222 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1289 sqft
Great location just minutes from Walla Walla Community College, Whitman College, and Walla Walla Airport. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has maintenance services, parking garage, and gym.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
356 S 3rd. St.
356 S 3rd Ave, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1684 sqft
356 S 3rd. St. Available 06/20/20 **PENDING APPLICATIONS** Turn of the century home - Built in 1900 this home has lots of character, custom woodwork, lots of windows, antique doors, basement for storage and so much more.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6 Boyer Dr
6 Boyer Drive, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1030 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home on Corner Lot - This beautifully remodeled home is in great condition. The hardwood and tile flooring throughout the main areas, as well as new tile and stainless steel appliances give a fresh and clean feel.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
803 S 2nd Ave
803 South 2nd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2796 sqft
803 S 2nd *Two-Story Craftsman with Fenced Backyard, Lots of Storage, Close to Downtown* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
216 Bellevue Ave
216 North Bellevue Street, Walla Walla, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
216 Bellevue Avenue *Five Bedrooms/Two Baths, Gas Fireplace, Covered Patio* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1122 W Elm St.
1122 West Elm Street, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
956 sqft
1122 W Elm Street *Low Maintenance Yard, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Covered Deck and Lots of Storage* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING.
Results within 1 mile of Walla Walla

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
617 SE 6th
617 Southeast 6th Street, College Place, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1728 sqft
Beautiful Split level home with hardwood floors - This large home has hard floors throughout the top floor, separate dining space with sliding doors onto a large deck great for entertaining, nice bonus area in the basement with a wood stove, and a

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
890 SE Parkside Place
890 Parkside Place, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1373 sqft
890 SE Parkside Place Available 07/08/20 890 SE Parkside Pl *Located in Phase I of the Villages of Garrison Creek* *HOA Fees, Water & Sewer Included with Rent* - Single Family Home located in Phase I of the Villages of Garrison Creek community of

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
875 SE Sentry Dr.
875 Southeast Sentry Drive, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2542 sqft
875 SE Sentry Dr.
Results within 5 miles of Walla Walla

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
211 SW 12th Street
211 Southwest 12th Street, College Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$795
1000 sqft
211 SW 12th Street Available 07/15/20 211 SW 12th *Gas Fireplace, Central Heat* - One bedroom basement apartment built in 1949, recently updated with vinyl plank flooring throughout, central heat, no AC, fridge, stove, microwave, shared washer/dryer

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Blalock Orchards
1 Unit Available
226 W. Whitman
226 West Whitman Drive, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1488 sqft
Great home close to University - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home with finished basement, patio/deck space. Lots of natural light, recent updates include wood floors, paint, lighting, kitchen redo with stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1153 SW Carver
1153 Southwest Carver Street, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1201 sqft
**PENDING APPLICATIONS** 1153 SW Carver - Built in 2011 this well maintained home has a mix of tile flooring, carpet in living room and bedrooms, plenty of storage and natural light. Fully fenced backyard with patio space.
City Guide for Walla Walla, WA

Greetings and salutations, Evergreen State apartment hunters, and welcome to your virtual Walla Walla apartment hunting headquarters! Boasting not only the coolest name of any city in the Pacific Northwest, but also some of the most ridiculously affordable rentals you’ll find anywhere, Walla Walla may just be the perfect place for folks like you to call home. So what are you waiting for? Start pecking your way through the listings in this nifty little apartment finder we’ve assembled, because...

A quaint, historic small town that’s transformed in recent decades from a sparsely populated agri-community into a scenic, wine lover’s paradise, Walla Walla plays host to some of the most attractive rentals you’ll find in Washington. Are you looking for cheap apartments for rent in Walla Walla? Several apartment complexes (including those surrounding the historic Main Street district) have vacancies in the sub-$500 range, while even the most luxurious rentals in Walla Walla rarely cost more than a grand. Amenities, nevertheless, tend to be top-notch, and even the more modestly priced apartments, townhouses, and rental homes come equipped with super sweet amenities (ultramodern kitchens and bathrooms, in-unit washers and dryers, spacious patios and balconies, clubhouses, swimming pools, and some dynamite views of wine country). Just don’t procrastinate too long before embarking on your apartment hunting escapades; many rentals in the city, especially those that offer short term lease deals during the spring and summertime, aren’t on the market for long before someone swoops them up.

Pet friendly apartments in Walla Walla aren’t exactly a dime a dozen, but some landlords do allow furry four-legged roomies, including small dogs. Be prepared, though, to spend an extra chunk of change ($25 at least in most cases) on your monthly rent if you’re bringing a pet along. Also, keep in mind that many property managers in the city run credit/background checks on prospective tenants, so you may need a reputable cosigner to help seal the deal for your Walla Walla dream pad.

No matter how much you fall in love with your new Walla Walla apartment, at some point you’ll probably want to hit the streets and see what else your new stomping grounds have to offer (and you won’t be disappointed!). Walla Walla plays host to more than 100 wineries and vineyards, a bustling, shopper-friendly downtown district, and a plethora of after-hours nightlife venues to keep night owls entertained. Sound like the kind of place you’d like to call home? Of course it does! So start clicking away for a primo apartment in Walla Walla, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Walla Walla, WA

Walla Walla apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

