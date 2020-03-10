All apartments in University Place
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 AM

8320 27th St W - D4

8320 27th Street West · No Longer Available
Location

8320 27th Street West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UNIVERSITY PLACE - Beautiful 2 bedroom Upper unit Available March 25th! - This elegant & stylish condo is located in well desired University Place. Wonderfully maintained top end unit features a large master, cute kitchen with eating bar, dining area, laminate flooring, wood burning fireplace, enclosed sun room with skylights, washer and dryer and great layout. Minutes from shopping mall, Lakewood Town center and Cheney Stadium. Well lit covered parking. Must meet qualifications for approval. Small cat allowed. Please call Alyson to schedule an appointment to view. 253-468-9294.

Screening fee $55.00
Deposit $1395.00
Rent $1395.00

Non-Refundable Pet Fee $300.00

(RLNE4776686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8320 27th St W - D4 have any available units?
8320 27th St W - D4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 8320 27th St W - D4 have?
Some of 8320 27th St W - D4's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8320 27th St W - D4 currently offering any rent specials?
8320 27th St W - D4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8320 27th St W - D4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8320 27th St W - D4 is pet friendly.
Does 8320 27th St W - D4 offer parking?
Yes, 8320 27th St W - D4 offers parking.
Does 8320 27th St W - D4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8320 27th St W - D4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8320 27th St W - D4 have a pool?
No, 8320 27th St W - D4 does not have a pool.
Does 8320 27th St W - D4 have accessible units?
No, 8320 27th St W - D4 does not have accessible units.
Does 8320 27th St W - D4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8320 27th St W - D4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8320 27th St W - D4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8320 27th St W - D4 does not have units with air conditioning.
