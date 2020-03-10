8320 27th St W - D4

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

UNIVERSITY PLACE - Beautiful 2 bedroom Upper unit Available March 25th! - This elegant & stylish condo is located in well desired University Place. Wonderfully maintained top end unit features a large master, cute kitchen with eating bar, dining area, laminate flooring, wood burning fireplace, enclosed sun room with skylights, washer and dryer and great layout. Minutes from shopping mall, Lakewood Town center and Cheney Stadium. Well lit covered parking. Must meet qualifications for approval. Small cat allowed. Please call Alyson to schedule an appointment to view. 253-468-9294.



Screening fee $55.00

Deposit $1395.00

Rent $1395.00



Non-Refundable Pet Fee $300.00



(RLNE4776686)