University Place, WA
5711 48th St West
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

5711 48th St West

5711 48th Street West · (253) 830-5160 ext. 403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5711 48th Street West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5711 48th St West · Avail. Jul 6

$3,297

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5711 48th St West Available 07/06/20 AMENITY RICH - 4 Bed/ 3.5 Baths - AWESOME University Place STUNNER! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
* Rent: $3,300.00
* Available: July 6, 2020
* Security Deposit $3,300.00
* Application Fee $42.00
* Admin Fee: $250.00
* Renters Insurance Required

Description:
Have you been looking for THAT AMAZING HOME where magic happens? This is THAT HOUSE. Features include 2 floors plus a COMPLETELY FINISHED basement which includes a private kitchen. PERFECT FOR A IN-LAW!
So much more: Brazilian cherry cabinets, hardwood floors, heated porcelain floors, granite kitchen and bath countertops, double drawer oven, dishwasher, large backyard & deck - AND SO MUCH MORE! If you are not just looking for a house - YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A PLACE FOR YOUR LIFE TO SHINE - This is your home!.

Sorry - This home has a no pet policy.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one months rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing. You dont want to be the one who misses this home.

You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4126887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5711 48th St West have any available units?
5711 48th St West has a unit available for $3,297 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5711 48th St West have?
Some of 5711 48th St West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5711 48th St West currently offering any rent specials?
5711 48th St West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5711 48th St West pet-friendly?
No, 5711 48th St West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Place.
Does 5711 48th St West offer parking?
Yes, 5711 48th St West does offer parking.
Does 5711 48th St West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5711 48th St West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5711 48th St West have a pool?
No, 5711 48th St West does not have a pool.
Does 5711 48th St West have accessible units?
No, 5711 48th St West does not have accessible units.
Does 5711 48th St West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5711 48th St West has units with dishwashers.
Does 5711 48th St West have units with air conditioning?
No, 5711 48th St West does not have units with air conditioning.
