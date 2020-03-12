Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

5711 48th St West Available 07/06/20 AMENITY RICH - 4 Bed/ 3.5 Baths - AWESOME University Place STUNNER! - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

* Rent: $3,300.00

* Available: July 6, 2020

* Security Deposit $3,300.00

* Application Fee $42.00

* Admin Fee: $250.00

* Renters Insurance Required



Description:

Have you been looking for THAT AMAZING HOME where magic happens? This is THAT HOUSE. Features include 2 floors plus a COMPLETELY FINISHED basement which includes a private kitchen. PERFECT FOR A IN-LAW!

So much more: Brazilian cherry cabinets, hardwood floors, heated porcelain floors, granite kitchen and bath countertops, double drawer oven, dishwasher, large backyard & deck - AND SO MUCH MORE! If you are not just looking for a house - YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A PLACE FOR YOUR LIFE TO SHINE - This is your home!.



Sorry - This home has a no pet policy.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one months rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing. You dont want to be the one who misses this home.



You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



