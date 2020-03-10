5506 83rd Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Rambler in excellent location! Situated in quiet cul-de-sac with over 1/3 acre, fully fenced backyard and deck for entertaining. Formal living room, family room and dining room. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite slab countertops and custom cabinets. Large master suite with exceptional master bath with jetted tub! This home features drive through garage, custom made bar and built in security system. Pets negotiable with $30 monthly pet rent per pet.Walking distance to Curtis High school, Curtis Junior High, Sunset Elementary, Beautiful Chambers Bay and the Puget Sound.



DIRECTIONS: I5 N. Take Exit 124, L onto Bridgeport way, Continue on 54th St W. Drive to 83rd Ave W, L. on 54th St W, L. on 83rd Ave W.



Fenced Full

Parking 1 Car Garage

Pet Rent $30/Mo/Pet

Roommates No

Stove/Oven Electric

Washer/Dryer Hookups