Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:38 PM

5506 83rd Ave W

5506 83rd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

5506 83rd Avenue West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/92479da011 ----
Beautiful Rambler in excellent location! Situated in quiet cul-de-sac with over 1/3 acre, fully fenced backyard and deck for entertaining. Formal living room, family room and dining room. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite slab countertops and custom cabinets. Large master suite with exceptional master bath with jetted tub! This home features drive through garage, custom made bar and built in security system. Pets negotiable with $30 monthly pet rent per pet.Walking distance to Curtis High school, Curtis Junior High, Sunset Elementary, Beautiful Chambers Bay and the Puget Sound.

DIRECTIONS: I5 N. Take Exit 124, L onto Bridgeport way, Continue on 54th St W. Drive to 83rd Ave W, L. on 54th St W, L. on 83rd Ave W.

Fenced Full
Parking 1 Car Garage
Pet Rent $30/Mo/Pet
Roommates No
Stove/Oven Electric
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5506 83rd Ave W have any available units?
5506 83rd Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 5506 83rd Ave W have?
Some of 5506 83rd Ave W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5506 83rd Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
5506 83rd Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5506 83rd Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 5506 83rd Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 5506 83rd Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 5506 83rd Ave W offers parking.
Does 5506 83rd Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5506 83rd Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5506 83rd Ave W have a pool?
No, 5506 83rd Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 5506 83rd Ave W have accessible units?
No, 5506 83rd Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 5506 83rd Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5506 83rd Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5506 83rd Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 5506 83rd Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.

