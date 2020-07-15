/
3 bedroom apartments
136 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
22741 Ne 91st Way
22741 NE 91st Way, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1680 sqft
22741 NE 91st Way, Redmond, WA 98053 $2695 per month - Redmond Ridge well maintained 3 bed/2.5 bath home for lease. Beautiful home in park like setting with community playgrounds nearby and nature trails throughout the community.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
22651 NE Alder Crest Dr Unit 101
22651 Northeast Alder Crest Drive, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1389 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty and spacious, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the Union Hill-Novelty Hill, Redmond.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
22 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,601
1299 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and live up to ONE MONTH FREE!! Virtual, live, and self-guided tours available!**Offer valid on select apartments only with July lease start dates.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Southeast Redmond
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,858
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
North Redmond
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1490 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
15626 224th Ct NE
15626 224th Court Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA
Beautiful custom home in SeybrookEstates. 1/2 acre lot. +Den +Bonus room. - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.
Last updated April 15 at 08:07 AM
1 Unit Available
Education Hill
17603 Northeast 108th Way
17603 Northeast 108th Way, Redmond, WA
Video viewing available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
17826 NE 95th Ct
17826 Northeast 95th Court, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1410 sqft
Townhome With Attached extra deep garage. Fenced Yard. Avondale Rd. area. Black Granite kitchen. End unit backs to greenbelt.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
14144 194th Ave NE
14144 194th Ave NE, Cottage Lake, WA
14144 194th Ave NE Available 08/01/20 Great Home For Rent - Private, newly constructed and spacious home in The Crossings at Cottage Creek Community. This desirable 4 bed, 3.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
City convenience that's still close to nature. Pet-friendly community is minutes away from Lake Hills GreenBelt Park and downtown Bellevue. Washer/dryer hook-ups and patios or balconies in apartments. Near I-405.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
32 Units Available
Overlake
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,653
1266 sqft
Great Redmond Apartments sit just across the road from Microsoft's headquarters. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, walk-in closets, and granite counters. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
30 Units Available
Overlake
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,685
1594 sqft
Brand new units include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, recessed lighting, and two-tone designer paint. Attentive staff, spacious courtyard, two-story fitness center, bike shop, and pet spa. Convenient location for accessing SR-520.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
26 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1478 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 PM
14 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,377
1098 sqft
Blocks from Anderson Park, Bear Creek Park and the shops at Redmond Town Center. Quiet community has bike storage and gym, welcomes dogs and cats. Apartments have washers and dryers.
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
18 Units Available
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1107 sqft
Located near the clear blue waters of Lake Sammamish in Sammamish, WA, The Knolls at Inglewood Hill is here to provide you with a fresh start.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
18 Units Available
Overlake
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,724
1346 sqft
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
17 Units Available
Sammamish Valley
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,191
1192 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with many community features including a fitness center, sauna, playground, and basketball and tennis courts. Close to Regal Cinemas, Marymoor Park, and Redmond Town Center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Education Hill
9014 171st AVE NE
9014 171st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Education Hill 5br home with 2 kitchens + home office - Available NOW! - 5 bedroom natural light filled split level home with full mother in law apartment downstairs available for immediate move in! The home has been sanitized, newly painted and
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bellevue
620 177th Lane NE
620 177th Lane Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Charming Lake View Home! - Property Id: 60859 Magnificent lake views from all levels of this charming craftsman home! Thoughtful design showcases the view while having room for all with 5 bedrooms, media & bonus/exercise room.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
24548 SE 46th Terrace
24548 Southeast 46th Terrace, Klahanie, WA
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 Story Home in Sammamish - Sammamish home in mint condition available now.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bellevue
17002 NE 38th Pl
17002 Northeast 38th Place, Bellevue, WA
Nice and quiet neighborhood in Bellevue school district!! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: https://showdigs.co/oqszd You can't beat this location! Walking distance to Microsoft main campus (1/2 mile).
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
21529 SE 28th Ln
21529 Southeast 28th Lane, Sammamish, WA
21529 SE 28th Ln Available 08/01/20 Near Pine Lake - Beautiful home close to Pine Lake! This home has an open kitchen/dining area/family. The family room has a wood burning FP and slider leading to the outside deck.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bellevue
14501 NE 58th Street
14501 Northeast 58th Street, Bellevue, WA
14501 NE 58th Street Available 08/01/20 Great Home in Desirable Bellevue Location, Now Available! - Large home boasting 4 good sized bedrooms and 2.5 baths just became available in well desired Bel-Red area.
