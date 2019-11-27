All apartments in Union Hill-Novelty Hill
Find more places like 8257 233rd Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
/
8257 233rd Pl NE
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

8257 233rd Pl NE

8257 233rd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8257 233rd Place Northeast, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA 98053
Union Hill-Novelty Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sign Before 12/1 for 2 Weeks Free in the Trails of Redmond Ridge - Sign the lease before 12/1 for 2 weeks free of rent! This home is nestled in the Trails of Redmond Ridge community and is surrounded by top schools and parks! The efficient layout makes excellent use of every SF with an open floor plan and plenty of additional storage. The interior is painted with designer colors and has had many upgrades. The kitchen features granite counters, newer appliances and is located just off the dining room, which is just off the back patio, perfect for those who like to entertain. The 3 bedrooms are all located on the top floor and the master bedroom is very large with a master bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Be sure to check out the laundry room, the fenced backyard and the dual garage setup.

1 pet allowed with an additional $500 deposit.
$13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply.

Please call or email Jill Thomas to schedule your showing at 206-353-8328 or jill@sjapm.com

*Bonus Amenity Included* - If the property requires/uses furnace air filters a portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

(RLNE5229084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8257 233rd Pl NE have any available units?
8257 233rd Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA.
What amenities does 8257 233rd Pl NE have?
Some of 8257 233rd Pl NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8257 233rd Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
8257 233rd Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8257 233rd Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8257 233rd Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 8257 233rd Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 8257 233rd Pl NE offers parking.
Does 8257 233rd Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8257 233rd Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8257 233rd Pl NE have a pool?
No, 8257 233rd Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 8257 233rd Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 8257 233rd Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8257 233rd Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8257 233rd Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8257 233rd Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8257 233rd Pl NE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADuvall, WAWoodinville, WAKlahanie, WANewcastle, WASnoqualmie, WAMonroe, WA
Mill Creek East, WAMercer Island, WABothell West, WAKenmore, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WAFairwood, WAAlderwood Manor, WALake Forest Park, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WATukwila, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College