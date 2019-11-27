8257 233rd Pl NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Sign Before 12/1 for 2 Weeks Free in the Trails of Redmond Ridge - Sign the lease before 12/1 for 2 weeks free of rent! This home is nestled in the Trails of Redmond Ridge community and is surrounded by top schools and parks! The efficient layout makes excellent use of every SF with an open floor plan and plenty of additional storage. The interior is painted with designer colors and has had many upgrades. The kitchen features granite counters, newer appliances and is located just off the dining room, which is just off the back patio, perfect for those who like to entertain. The 3 bedrooms are all located on the top floor and the master bedroom is very large with a master bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Be sure to check out the laundry room, the fenced backyard and the dual garage setup.



1 pet allowed with an additional $500 deposit.

$13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply.



Please call or email Jill Thomas to schedule your showing at 206-353-8328 or jill@sjapm.com



*Bonus Amenity Included* - If the property requires/uses furnace air filters a portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



(RLNE5229084)