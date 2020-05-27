24515 NE Vine Maple Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Self Access Showing! Trilogy Redmond Ridge. 55+ community. 1 level home with attached 2 car garage - Well maintained, single level home in the premier 55+ community of Trilogy at Redmond Ridge. This home comes with access to the Cascade clubhouse that features a fitness center, exercise pool, sport courts, restaurant, coffee shop and a game room, even the beautiful Tranquility Spa.

* Bright and sunny home is stand-alone....not attached to any neighbors.

* This floor plan features 2 bedrooms plus a Den.

* Spacious kitchen with pantry, granite tile, breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet and counter space.

* The living room has a gas fireplace and a wall of windows keeping it light and bright.

* Large rear sun deck with trex decking and excellent privacy.

* Beautiful landscaping with mature specimen trees and bushes.

* Garden area in back yard is yours to tinker with. Front and side landscaping are maintained by the Home Owners Association.

* The master bedroom is good sized and comes with private bath, walk in closet and second storage closet.

* Second bedroom on the other end of the house gives good separation.

* The Den is a perfect home office or reading room.

* Utility room with washer and dryer included.

* Air Conditioned.

* Most of the landscape is maintained by the Home Owners Association.

* Attached 2 car garage and a huge driveway that is big enough for 4 or 5 guest vehicles.

Small dog will be considered. NO cats. Gregory Property Management.



**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc



No Cats Allowed



