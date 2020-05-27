All apartments in Union Hill-Novelty Hill
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

24515 NE Vine Maple Way

24515 NE Vine Maple Way · No Longer Available
Location

24515 NE Vine Maple Way, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA 98053
Union Hill-Novelty Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Self Access Showing! Trilogy Redmond Ridge. 55+ community. 1 level home with attached 2 car garage - Well maintained, single level home in the premier 55+ community of Trilogy at Redmond Ridge. This home comes with access to the Cascade clubhouse that features a fitness center, exercise pool, sport courts, restaurant, coffee shop and a game room, even the beautiful Tranquility Spa.
* Bright and sunny home is stand-alone....not attached to any neighbors.
* This floor plan features 2 bedrooms plus a Den.
* Spacious kitchen with pantry, granite tile, breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet and counter space.
* The living room has a gas fireplace and a wall of windows keeping it light and bright.
* Large rear sun deck with trex decking and excellent privacy.
* Beautiful landscaping with mature specimen trees and bushes.
* Garden area in back yard is yours to tinker with. Front and side landscaping are maintained by the Home Owners Association.
* The master bedroom is good sized and comes with private bath, walk in closet and second storage closet.
* Second bedroom on the other end of the house gives good separation.
* The Den is a perfect home office or reading room.
* Utility room with washer and dryer included.
* Air Conditioned.
* Most of the landscape is maintained by the Home Owners Association.
* Attached 2 car garage and a huge driveway that is big enough for 4 or 5 guest vehicles.
Small dog will be considered. NO cats. Gregory Property Management.

**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5789038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

