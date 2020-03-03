22754 Northeast 94th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful Home in Award winning school district! Gorgeous Redmond Ridge home with wonderful interior, designer paint, 6 panel door, and new granite kitchen counters. New updates and window treatments. A bright and open floor plan flows effortlessly from formal living to dining to spacious family room. Kitchen with eat in area features huge pantry and large center island. Spacious four bedrooms upstairs include Master Suite with 5-piece Master bath and an extra large Bonus Room upstairs to meet your family needs as well as perfect for entertaining! Great Location close to Rosa Parks Elementary School and Timberline Middle School, Parks and Trails. No Pets please. $300 non-refundable cleaning charges. Application fees apply. Please contact Zarina on (425) 296-6610 today to schedule a viewing!