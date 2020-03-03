All apartments in Union Hill-Novelty Hill
22754 Northeast 94th Way

22754 Northeast 94th Way · No Longer Available
Location

22754 Northeast 94th Way, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA 98053
Union Hill-Novelty Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Beautiful Home in Award winning school district! Gorgeous Redmond Ridge home with wonderful interior, designer paint, 6 panel door, and new granite kitchen counters. New updates and window treatments. A bright and open floor plan flows effortlessly from formal living to dining to spacious family room. Kitchen with eat in area features huge pantry and large center island. Spacious four bedrooms upstairs include Master Suite with 5-piece Master bath and an extra large Bonus Room upstairs to meet your family needs as well as perfect for entertaining! Great Location close to Rosa Parks Elementary School and Timberline Middle School, Parks and Trails. No Pets please. $300 non-refundable cleaning charges. Application fees apply. Please contact Zarina on (425) 296-6610 today to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22754 Northeast 94th Way have any available units?
22754 Northeast 94th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA.
What amenities does 22754 Northeast 94th Way have?
Some of 22754 Northeast 94th Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22754 Northeast 94th Way currently offering any rent specials?
22754 Northeast 94th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22754 Northeast 94th Way pet-friendly?
No, 22754 Northeast 94th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill.
Does 22754 Northeast 94th Way offer parking?
Yes, 22754 Northeast 94th Way offers parking.
Does 22754 Northeast 94th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22754 Northeast 94th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22754 Northeast 94th Way have a pool?
No, 22754 Northeast 94th Way does not have a pool.
Does 22754 Northeast 94th Way have accessible units?
No, 22754 Northeast 94th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22754 Northeast 94th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22754 Northeast 94th Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 22754 Northeast 94th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 22754 Northeast 94th Way does not have units with air conditioning.

