Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
10621 240th Ave. NE
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

10621 240th Ave. NE

10621 240th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10621 240th Avenue Northeast, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA 98053
Union Hill-Novelty Hill

Amenities

walk in closets
coffee bar
10621 240th Ave. NE Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Redmond Home For Lease - This gorgeous home with an open floor plan has 3,110 sq feet and boasts of spacious rooms, a large master suite with walk in closet and features 4 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms and sits on a beautifully landscaped open lot that is near Bristol Park, Elliston Park and Village Green.
Nearby schools include Kiddie Academy of Redmond, Rosa Parks Elementary School and Positive Ally. The closest grocery store is QFC. Nearby coffee shops include Chillax Cafe and Bar, Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Silver Spoon Thai Restaurant, Jalisco Mexican Restauraunt and Tokyo Teriyaki.

To Apply: www.reintl.appfolio.com/listings

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

