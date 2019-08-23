Amenities

walk in closets coffee bar

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar

10621 240th Ave. NE Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Redmond Home For Lease - This gorgeous home with an open floor plan has 3,110 sq feet and boasts of spacious rooms, a large master suite with walk in closet and features 4 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms and sits on a beautifully landscaped open lot that is near Bristol Park, Elliston Park and Village Green.

Nearby schools include Kiddie Academy of Redmond, Rosa Parks Elementary School and Positive Ally. The closest grocery store is QFC. Nearby coffee shops include Chillax Cafe and Bar, Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Silver Spoon Thai Restaurant, Jalisco Mexican Restauraunt and Tokyo Teriyaki.



To Apply: www.reintl.appfolio.com/listings



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4208841)