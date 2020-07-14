All apartments in Tumwater
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

Capitol Heights

1221 Mottman Rd SW · (360) 900-2324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1221 Mottman Rd SW, Tumwater, WA 98512

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit H204 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Unit G101 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Capitol Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome to Capitol Heights Apartments! Here it's all about location. Situated in a beautiful wooded setting surrounded by nature, you might almost forget that you are only minutes from fine dining, shopping and recreation, and an easy commute to work. Capitol Heights is also about quality, carefree living and personalized service, too. Our large floor plans offer the features you've been looking for, including a full-size washer/dryer, wood-burning fireplace, and large patio/deck. You can also cancel your gym membership, because we've got a pool, spa, fitness center and a tanning salon! What's left? Service. Got that covered too. Contact us today for more information or stop by for your own personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250 based on criteria
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: 30 lbs weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
Parking Details: Covered lot. 1 Reserved carport is complimentary. $25.00 for an additional carport. Surface lots also available. Please call our leasing office for our parking policy. Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Capitol Heights have any available units?
Capitol Heights has 2 units available starting at $1,640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Capitol Heights have?
Some of Capitol Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Capitol Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Capitol Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Capitol Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Capitol Heights is pet friendly.
Does Capitol Heights offer parking?
Yes, Capitol Heights offers parking.
Does Capitol Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Capitol Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Capitol Heights have a pool?
Yes, Capitol Heights has a pool.
Does Capitol Heights have accessible units?
Yes, Capitol Heights has accessible units.
Does Capitol Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Capitol Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does Capitol Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, Capitol Heights does not have units with air conditioning.

