Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub accessible parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to Capitol Heights Apartments! Here it's all about location. Situated in a beautiful wooded setting surrounded by nature, you might almost forget that you are only minutes from fine dining, shopping and recreation, and an easy commute to work. Capitol Heights is also about quality, carefree living and personalized service, too. Our large floor plans offer the features you've been looking for, including a full-size washer/dryer, wood-burning fireplace, and large patio/deck. You can also cancel your gym membership, because we've got a pool, spa, fitness center and a tanning salon! What's left? Service. Got that covered too. Contact us today for more information or stop by for your own personal tour!