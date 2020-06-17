All apartments in Tumwater
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:20 AM

802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A

802 Barclift Lane Southeast · (360) 357-8140
Location

802 Barclift Lane Southeast, Tumwater, WA 98501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Pending Applications Brand new construction with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in Tumwater. - Pending Applications! Brand new construction home! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Main floor offer: Great room concept with open living, dining area and beautifully appointed kitchen with stainless appliances, glass flat top range, built in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, center island with break fast bar, pantry and quartz counter tops and soft close drawers and cabinets. Powder room and garage access. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms plus master suite, laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups and full bath. Master suite with walk in closet and master bath. Nice big partially fenced back yard with patio. 2 car garage. Electric forced air heating with Heat pump and A/C. Built in 2019 with 1720sq.ft. No Pets. Tumwater School district: E:Tumwater M:Tumwater H: AG West Black Hills.

Call 360-357-8140 to schedule an appointment to view this home.

We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

Rental Qualifications: https://teamnwpm.com/rental-qualifications/

We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://teamnwpm.petscreening.com/

Other fees:
Re-key fee $75.00 payable upon approval
Pet screening $0 for no animals/$0 for Assistance Animals/$20 for first pet, $15 for second pet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5615865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A have any available units?
802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A have?
Some of 802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A does offer parking.
Does 802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A have a pool?
No, 802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A have accessible units?
No, 802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A has units with air conditioning.
