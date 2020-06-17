802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Pending Applications Brand new construction with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in Tumwater. - Pending Applications! Brand new construction home! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Main floor offer: Great room concept with open living, dining area and beautifully appointed kitchen with stainless appliances, glass flat top range, built in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, center island with break fast bar, pantry and quartz counter tops and soft close drawers and cabinets. Powder room and garage access. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms plus master suite, laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups and full bath. Master suite with walk in closet and master bath. Nice big partially fenced back yard with patio. 2 car garage. Electric forced air heating with Heat pump and A/C. Built in 2019 with 1720sq.ft. No Pets. Tumwater School district: E:Tumwater M:Tumwater H: AG West Black Hills.



No Pets Allowed



