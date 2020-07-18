Amenities
2486 Breen Lane SW Available 08/01/20 4 bedrooms plus a den!! - *****APPLICATION PENDING*****
This house is a 4 bedroom AND it has a den downstairs, so its perfect! Corner lot for a bit more openness with the new cookie cutter neighborhoods. Open floor plan downstairs and white trim with dark wood in kitchen.
Due to COVID-19 we will not be showing occupied units, but will be accepting applications.
Listing Broker: Jacklyn Jenness (360) 943-8277
Available Monday-Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Pet Fees: No pets allowed
Minimum Lease: 12 Months
School District: renter to verify
Subdivision/Area: Trosper Ridge
All tenants are required to obtain renters or liability insurance.
