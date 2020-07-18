All apartments in Tumwater
Find more places like 2486 Breen Lane SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tumwater, WA
/
2486 Breen Lane SW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2486 Breen Lane SW

2486 Breen Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tumwater
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2486 Breen Lane Southwest, Tumwater, WA 98512

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2486 Breen Lane SW Available 08/01/20 4 bedrooms plus a den!! - *****APPLICATION PENDING*****
This house is a 4 bedroom AND it has a den downstairs, so its perfect! Corner lot for a bit more openness with the new cookie cutter neighborhoods. Open floor plan downstairs and white trim with dark wood in kitchen.

Due to COVID-19 we will not be showing occupied units, but will be accepting applications.

Listing Broker: Jacklyn Jenness (360) 943-8277
Available Monday-Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Pet Fees: No pets allowed
Minimum Lease: 12 Months
School District: renter to verify
Subdivision/Area: Trosper Ridge

All tenants are required to obtain renters or liability insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4630253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2486 Breen Lane SW have any available units?
2486 Breen Lane SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tumwater, WA.
What amenities does 2486 Breen Lane SW have?
Some of 2486 Breen Lane SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2486 Breen Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
2486 Breen Lane SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2486 Breen Lane SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2486 Breen Lane SW is pet friendly.
Does 2486 Breen Lane SW offer parking?
Yes, 2486 Breen Lane SW offers parking.
Does 2486 Breen Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2486 Breen Lane SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2486 Breen Lane SW have a pool?
No, 2486 Breen Lane SW does not have a pool.
Does 2486 Breen Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 2486 Breen Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2486 Breen Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2486 Breen Lane SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2486 Breen Lane SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2486 Breen Lane SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Kennedy Creek
1978 Trosper Rd SW
Tumwater, WA 98512
Capitol Heights
1221 Mottman Rd SW
Tumwater, WA 98512
Montair at Somerset Hill
1704 Barnes Blvd SW
Tumwater, WA 98512

Similar Pages

Tumwater 2 BedroomsTumwater Apartments with Balconies
Tumwater Apartments with ParkingTumwater Apartments with Pools
Tumwater Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAPuyallup, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WA
Des Moines, WATukwila, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASumner, WAGraham, WABainbridge Island, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA
Milton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANavy Yard City, WASpanaway, WAArtondale, WAFrederickson, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
City University of SeattleClover Park Technical College
Saint Martin's University