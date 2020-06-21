1372 Rockcreek Ln SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3BR 2.5BA Home Located on Tumwater Hill - This Beautiful 3BR 2.5BA Home Located on Tumwater Hill has a tile entry, formal dining, gas fireplace, kitchen island, loft, formal front room, 5 piece master bath in master bedroom, with walk in closet, sprinkler system



Available 06/05/2020

Lease Term: 12 month

Security Deposit: $2300.

No Pets

No Smoking

Applications $42/adult

Applications are submitted online through www.greenerentals.com



Security Deposit and Holding Fee Agreement are required to pull this listing and hold property during application process



(RLNE4372700)