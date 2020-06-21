All apartments in Tumwater
1372 Rockcreek Ln SW

1372 Rockcreek Lane Southwest · (360) 528-4166
Location

1372 Rockcreek Lane Southwest, Tumwater, WA 98512

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1372 Rockcreek Ln SW · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2316 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3BR 2.5BA Home Located on Tumwater Hill - This Beautiful 3BR 2.5BA Home Located on Tumwater Hill has a tile entry, formal dining, gas fireplace, kitchen island, loft, formal front room, 5 piece master bath in master bedroom, with walk in closet, sprinkler system

Available 06/05/2020
Lease Term: 12 month
Security Deposit: $2300.
No Pets
No Smoking
Applications $42/adult
Applications are submitted online through www.greenerentals.com

Security Deposit and Holding Fee Agreement are required to pull this listing and hold property during application process

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4372700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

