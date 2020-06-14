Apartment List
105 Apartments for rent in Tukwila, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tukwila renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
Tukwila Urban Center
79 Units Available
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,385
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,816
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,789
905 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Thorndyke
10 Units Available
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,199
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Tukwila Hill
1 Unit Available
Terra Tukwila
6206 S 153rd St #10, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
890 sqft
The city of Tukwila sits between Seattle's Industrial District and SeaTac Airport. Westfield Southcenter, also known as Southcenter Mall, constitutes the heart of its Urban Center.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Tukwila Hill
1 Unit Available
6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1
6503 South 153rd Street, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
915 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Tukwila
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
9 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,497
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated January 21 at 11:39pm
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Contact for Availability
Foster Commons
5700 S 129th St, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
Easy access to the I-5 and SeaTac Airport. Units feature hardwood and carpet flooring, refrigerator, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Fireplace and laundry facilities in each unit. Carport, guest parking and 24-hour gym.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
1 Unit Available
6117 S 120th St.
6117 South 120th Street, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2900 sqft
6117 S 120th St.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
1 Unit Available
12007 62nd Ave S
12007 62nd Avenue South, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2700 sqft
12007 62nd Ave S Available 06/16/20 Character abounds in this spacious, light-filled home! - Spacious living room with hardwood floors and wood-burning fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dunlap
1 Unit Available
9201 Spear Place South
9201 Spear Place South, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2030 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant and spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental located in the very walkable Dunlap neighborhood in Seattle, just minutes of commute

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Rainier View
1 Unit Available
5634 S Leo St Unit B
5634 South Leo Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
5634 S Leo St Unit B Available 07/08/20 Charming Lower Level Duplex in Lakeridge Area - Welcome to this Lakeridge home tucked away in a woodsy copse. Includes an updated bathroom, kitchen, hardwood flooring, and appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
3826 S 178th St
3826 South 178th Street, SeaTac, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1540 sqft
This charming home is conveniently located in the heart of SeaTac on a quiet residential street! Walking distance to the light rail and easy access to I-5, 99 and SeaTac Airport.
Results within 5 miles of Tukwila
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
$
Atlantic
14 Units Available
Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,790
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
985 sqft
Nestled on the border of the Atlantic and Squire Park neighborhoods stands Seattle's new standard of apartment living. It is away from the hustle and bustle, yet close to culture, action and excitement.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
South Des Moines
1 Unit Available
Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community in a serene setting close to Des Moines waterfront. On-site amenities include a multipurpose sports court, swimming pool and covered parking lot. Residents enjoy easy access to I-5 and Angle Lake Station.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Delridge
15 Units Available
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1075 sqft
Great location near Harbor Island shops and dining. Units feature full-sized GE washer and dryer, skyline views and private decks. Community has a rooftop deck, fitness center and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sunset
14 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,492
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Renton
5 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,983
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Fairmount Park
13 Units Available
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the West Seattle Stadium, Seattle City Park, West Seattle Family YMCA, Trader Joe's, and Jefferson Square Mall. A Built Green building.Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location with a Penthouse Lounge, new firepit area, energy-efficient appliances, and private underground parking.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Pioneer Square
42 Units Available
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,455
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,818
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1589 sqft
The finest in urban living, apartments here come fully furnished with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Enjoy concierge service in a pet-friendly community, as well as gym and media room. Close to King Street Station.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Pioneer Square
20 Units Available
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,674
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1020 sqft
Convenient Pioneer Square location near popular attractions. Amenities include rooftop deck and fitness center. Air conditioning and modern appliances. Units have plush carpets and sleek hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Columbia City
4 Units Available
Taghus
4724 31st Avenue South-3, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,261
281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
453 sqft
Welcome to Taghus, a brand new boutique building located in Columbia City with unique studio and one bedroom floor plans built with style and efficiency.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
International District
1 Unit Available
Uwajimaya Village
521 S Weller St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,734
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the International District, right above Uwajimaya Market. Close to Pioneer Square, Pike Place Market, King Street Train Station, Sound Transit, I-90 Express, CenturyLink Field, and Chinatown. Amenities include oversized bay windows, downtown views, in-unit laundry, zen garden, bike room.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Atlantic
15 Units Available
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,403
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1045 sqft
Legacy at Pratt Park is conveniently located in the heart of the Central District, a neighborhood dotted with boutique shops, quaint coffee spots, and local parks! Situated just off Downtown Seattle, we are minutes to an array of shopping, dining,
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
$
Delridge
9 Units Available
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,736
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
861 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today.
City Guide for Tukwila, WA

"Well I saw Godzilla, eat up Tukwila, then he went down he ate Renton for dessert. He couldn't stand the aroma, of the north side of Tacoma, so he gobbled up Puyallup with a burp. Now some folks saw him hurryin' down the south side of Burien, they all yelled out "oh, no!" He wandered into SeaTac and ordered a Big Mac..." (- Dave Phillips, "Godzilla Ate Tukwila")

The first inhabitants of Tukwila were Duwamish Indians who chose the name because it refers to the great number of hazelnut trees they found growing wild along the riverbanks. Settlers came and turned it into a farming community, and from there it grew into the Seattle suburb it is today. Tukwila's location at the junction of I-5 and I-405, along with it's proximity to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, make it very conveniently located, even if you're not Godzilla. Snow-capped volcanoes, emerald-green forests, and sandy shores await exploration. 

Having trouble with Craigslist Tukwila? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Tukwila, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tukwila renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

