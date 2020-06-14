105 Apartments for rent in Tukwila, WA with hardwood floors
"Well I saw Godzilla, eat up Tukwila, then he went down he ate Renton for dessert. He couldn't stand the aroma, of the north side of Tacoma, so he gobbled up Puyallup with a burp. Now some folks saw him hurryin' down the south side of Burien, they all yelled out "oh, no!" He wandered into SeaTac and ordered a Big Mac..." (- Dave Phillips, "Godzilla Ate Tukwila")
The first inhabitants of Tukwila were Duwamish Indians who chose the name because it refers to the great number of hazelnut trees they found growing wild along the riverbanks. Settlers came and turned it into a farming community, and from there it grew into the Seattle suburb it is today. Tukwila's location at the junction of I-5 and I-405, along with it's proximity to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, make it very conveniently located, even if you're not Godzilla. Snow-capped volcanoes, emerald-green forests, and sandy shores await exploration.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tukwila renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.