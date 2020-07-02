14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

Clean 1Bed/1Bath MIL (Unit B) - Property Id: 238565



Exceptionally clean beautiful 1Bed/1Bath MIL (unit B) with separate entrance for rent in Southcenter neighborhood. The house is centrally located. Easy access to 1-5 I-405 Westfield shopping mall, light rail, park & ride bus stop, 10min to SeaTac Airport, close to park and school, large living room with beautiful hard wood floor. washer/dryer in unit, semimonthly gardening service, desirable residential neighborhood, plenty street parking, Convenient commute to Bellevue, Renton, Kent, downtown Seattle, Federal way.

No Dogs Allowed



