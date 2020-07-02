All apartments in Tukwila
Find more places like 14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tukwila, WA
/
14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th

14228 55th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tukwila
See all
Tukwila Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14228 55th Avenue South, Tukwila, WA 98168
Tukwila Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Clean 1Bed/1Bath MIL (Unit B) - Property Id: 238565

Exceptionally clean beautiful 1Bed/1Bath MIL (unit B) with separate entrance for rent in Southcenter neighborhood. The house is centrally located. Easy access to 1-5 I-405 Westfield shopping mall, light rail, park & ride bus stop, 10min to SeaTac Airport, close to park and school, large living room with beautiful hard wood floor. washer/dryer in unit, semimonthly gardening service, desirable residential neighborhood, plenty street parking, Convenient commute to Bellevue, Renton, Kent, downtown Seattle, Federal way.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238565
Property Id 238565

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5621529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th have any available units?
14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tukwila, WA.
What amenities does 14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th have?
Some of 14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th currently offering any rent specials?
14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th pet-friendly?
Yes, 14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th is pet friendly.
Does 14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th offer parking?
No, 14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th does not offer parking.
Does 14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th have a pool?
No, 14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th does not have a pool.
Does 14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th have accessible units?
No, 14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th does not have accessible units.
Does 14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th have units with dishwashers?
No, 14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th have units with air conditioning?
No, 14228 55th Ave. S Tukwila 144th does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S
Tukwila, WA 98168
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd
Tukwila, WA 98188
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S
Tukwila, WA 98168
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East
Tukwila, WA 98188
Sunnydale
15805 40th Pl S
Tukwila, WA 98188

Similar Pages

Tukwila 1 BedroomsTukwila 2 Bedrooms
Tukwila Apartments with Washer-DryerTukwila Dog Friendly Apartments
Tukwila Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WA
Fife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tukwila Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College