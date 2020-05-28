Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

13607 52nd Pl S Unit B Available 02/26/20 Newly Remodel home, Excellent Location - This immaculate fully remodeled home for rent includes 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath, New floors, carpet and fresh paint through out. Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets, new counter tops and a stainless steel fridge. Right off the kitchen is a mud/laundry room with access to a small patio area outside. Lots of parking on the freshly graveled drive way.



Close to Park & Ride & Fosters Golf Course, 20 minutes to downtown Seattle, 6 minutes to Sea Tac Airport & Park & Ride.



Small pets on a case by case basis with a $500.00 pet deposit.



Water/sewage/garbage included in rent.



#4073



Tyler@Havenrent.com



(RLNE5501302)