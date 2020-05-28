All apartments in Tukwila
Find more places like 13607 52nd Pl S Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tukwila, WA
/
13607 52nd Pl S Unit B
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

13607 52nd Pl S Unit B

13607 52nd Place South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tukwila
See all
Tukwila Hill
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

13607 52nd Place South, Tukwila, WA 98168
Tukwila Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
13607 52nd Pl S Unit B Available 02/26/20 Newly Remodel home, Excellent Location - This immaculate fully remodeled home for rent includes 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath, New floors, carpet and fresh paint through out. Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets, new counter tops and a stainless steel fridge. Right off the kitchen is a mud/laundry room with access to a small patio area outside. Lots of parking on the freshly graveled drive way.

Close to Park & Ride & Fosters Golf Course, 20 minutes to downtown Seattle, 6 minutes to Sea Tac Airport & Park & Ride.

Small pets on a case by case basis with a $500.00 pet deposit.

Water/sewage/garbage included in rent.

#4073

Tyler@Havenrent.com

(RLNE5501302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13607 52nd Pl S Unit B have any available units?
13607 52nd Pl S Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tukwila, WA.
What amenities does 13607 52nd Pl S Unit B have?
Some of 13607 52nd Pl S Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13607 52nd Pl S Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
13607 52nd Pl S Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13607 52nd Pl S Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 13607 52nd Pl S Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 13607 52nd Pl S Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 13607 52nd Pl S Unit B offers parking.
Does 13607 52nd Pl S Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13607 52nd Pl S Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13607 52nd Pl S Unit B have a pool?
No, 13607 52nd Pl S Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 13607 52nd Pl S Unit B have accessible units?
No, 13607 52nd Pl S Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 13607 52nd Pl S Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 13607 52nd Pl S Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13607 52nd Pl S Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 13607 52nd Pl S Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd
Tukwila, WA 98188
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East
Tukwila, WA 98188
Sunnydale
15805 40th Pl S
Tukwila, WA 98188
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S
Tukwila, WA 98168
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S
Tukwila, WA 98168
Terra Tukwila
6206 S 153rd St #10
Tukwila, WA 98188

Similar Pages

Tukwila 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTukwila 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tukwila Apartments with Washer-DryersTukwila Dog Friendly Apartments
Tukwila Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA
Newcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tukwila Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College