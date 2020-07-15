8827 Haro Ct SE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

This home will be available August 1st 2020 - This home offers 4 good sized bedrooms and a huge bonus room. The yard is very big and completely fenced. There is a deck and there was an above ground pool that was removed, however the deck will remain. Central air conditioning was installed in 2017 and the garage was set up to be a workshop, wired with a 220 outlet, extra outlets, it is heated and cooled. Downstairs is a powder room, bedroom, large dining room with sitting area, beautiful kitchen with all new stainless appliances and granite counters, pantry and island. There is also a large living room with a gas fireplace. Upstairs offer master bedroom with a huge closet/lots of shelving, a full sized shower, separate tub, and double sink. There is a large landing area with access to 2 more bedrooms, bathroom and an extremely large bonus room. Faux wood blinds on almost all windows. Pets are welcome and at owners discretion. Very close to exit 114. It takes 12 minutes to get to the main gate (exit 119) and 18 minutes to get to North Fort (exit 120). The home is fully wired for a security system, should you choose to activate it. The neighborhood has a private trail to the Lacey Regional Atheltic Complex, which is a very large park with several playgrounds, soccer fields, baseball fields, and trails.

To schedule a private showing call Leiloni at 254-371-9853

Home will be available the beginning of August 2020

Rental criteria include but are not limited to:

Lease Term: 12 month

Gross household income: $7,200/month

No Eviction/Collection activity withing the past 5 years

Security Deposit: $2,400

Dogs allowed upon owner approval and additional deposit

No Smoking

Applications: $45/ Adult

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities!

Please request information for rental application from showing agent

Security Deposit and Holding Fee Agreement are required to pull listing and hold property during application process



