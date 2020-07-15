All apartments in Thurston County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

8827 Haro Ct SE

8827 Haro Court Southeast · (254) 371-9853
Location

8827 Haro Court Southeast, Thurston County, WA 98513

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8827 Haro Ct SE · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2652 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
This home will be available August 1st 2020 - This home offers 4 good sized bedrooms and a huge bonus room. The yard is very big and completely fenced. There is a deck and there was an above ground pool that was removed, however the deck will remain. Central air conditioning was installed in 2017 and the garage was set up to be a workshop, wired with a 220 outlet, extra outlets, it is heated and cooled. Downstairs is a powder room, bedroom, large dining room with sitting area, beautiful kitchen with all new stainless appliances and granite counters, pantry and island. There is also a large living room with a gas fireplace. Upstairs offer master bedroom with a huge closet/lots of shelving, a full sized shower, separate tub, and double sink. There is a large landing area with access to 2 more bedrooms, bathroom and an extremely large bonus room. Faux wood blinds on almost all windows. Pets are welcome and at owners discretion. Very close to exit 114. It takes 12 minutes to get to the main gate (exit 119) and 18 minutes to get to North Fort (exit 120). The home is fully wired for a security system, should you choose to activate it. The neighborhood has a private trail to the Lacey Regional Atheltic Complex, which is a very large park with several playgrounds, soccer fields, baseball fields, and trails.
To schedule a private showing call Leiloni at 254-371-9853
Home will be available the beginning of August 2020
Rental criteria include but are not limited to:
Lease Term: 12 month
Gross household income: $7,200/month
No Eviction/Collection activity withing the past 5 years
Security Deposit: $2,400
Dogs allowed upon owner approval and additional deposit
No Smoking
Applications: $45/ Adult
Tenant Responsible for All Utilities!
Please request information for rental application from showing agent
Security Deposit and Holding Fee Agreement are required to pull listing and hold property during application process

(RLNE5044409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
