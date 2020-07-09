All apartments in Sumner
413 State Street

413 State Street
Location

413 State Street, Sumner, WA 98390

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Country charm exudes in this 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath Sumner gem. Warmth radiates throughout the main level, with spanning wood floors, honey oak moulding & millwork, and wood-blind covered windows. This thoughtful design encompasses an open floor plan and features such as a built-in vacuum and surround sound system. Your kitchen with breakfast bar and walk-in pantry flows into your dining area and spacious living room. Nestled on a serene wooded setting with a fully-fenced backyard, and a detached garage with 360 SF of finished attic space for a fully-equipped bonus room. Walking distance to the train station, local trails, shops, and schools. Convenient access to SR 410 for a quick commute!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 State Street have any available units?
413 State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sumner, WA.
Is 413 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
413 State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 State Street pet-friendly?
No, 413 State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sumner.
Does 413 State Street offer parking?
Yes, 413 State Street offers parking.
Does 413 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 State Street have a pool?
No, 413 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 413 State Street have accessible units?
No, 413 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 413 State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 State Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 State Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 State Street does not have units with air conditioning.

