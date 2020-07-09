413 State Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Country charm exudes in this 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath Sumner gem. Warmth radiates throughout the main level, with spanning wood floors, honey oak moulding & millwork, and wood-blind covered windows. This thoughtful design encompasses an open floor plan and features such as a built-in vacuum and surround sound system. Your kitchen with breakfast bar and walk-in pantry flows into your dining area and spacious living room. Nestled on a serene wooded setting with a fully-fenced backyard, and a detached garage with 360 SF of finished attic space for a fully-equipped bonus room. Walking distance to the train station, local trails, shops, and schools. Convenient access to SR 410 for a quick commute!