Sumner, WA
1703 Voight St
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:55 PM

1703 Voight St

1703 Voight Street · No Longer Available
Location

1703 Voight Street, Sumner, WA 98390

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Charming home in downtown Sumner with a SINGLE CAR CARPORT and SMALL DETACHED WORKSHOP WITH LOFT! Tons of storage space. Landscaped yard with raised garden beds. Forced air heat.

* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *
* Covered front porch
* Covered back patio
* Fenced yard

Spacious master bedroom with adjoining 3/4 bath. Access the covered back patio via the french doors or the kitchen door. Separate utility room with washer, dryer and utility sink.

Landscaping and other final touches in progress. Ready for new tenants very soon!

* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *
MONTHLY RENT: $2025
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1950
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities

PETS: Considered. Minimum credit score required.

NO SMOKING
1 YEAR LEASE

APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY
For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.

Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.

We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.

Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.

MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS
One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).

As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.

* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Voight St have any available units?
1703 Voight St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sumner, WA.
What amenities does 1703 Voight St have?
Some of 1703 Voight St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 Voight St currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Voight St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Voight St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 Voight St is pet friendly.
Does 1703 Voight St offer parking?
Yes, 1703 Voight St offers parking.
Does 1703 Voight St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1703 Voight St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Voight St have a pool?
No, 1703 Voight St does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Voight St have accessible units?
No, 1703 Voight St does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Voight St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 Voight St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 Voight St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1703 Voight St does not have units with air conditioning.
