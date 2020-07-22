1703 Voight St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Charming home in downtown Sumner with a SINGLE CAR CARPORT and SMALL DETACHED WORKSHOP WITH LOFT! Tons of storage space. Landscaped yard with raised garden beds. Forced air heat.



* Covered front porch

* Covered back patio

* Fenced yard



Spacious master bedroom with adjoining 3/4 bath. Access the covered back patio via the french doors or the kitchen door. Separate utility room with washer, dryer and utility sink.



Landscaping and other final touches in progress. Ready for new tenants very soon!



MONTHLY RENT: $2025

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1950

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities



PETS: Considered. Minimum credit score required.



NO SMOKING

1 YEAR LEASE



APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER



RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY

For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.



Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.



We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.



Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.



MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS

One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).



As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.



