8102 N Nathan Ct Available 06/15/20 Great home for rent in 5 mile Prairie - Stunning Five Mile Prairie home for rent just hit the market in Spokane. This beautiful single-story home features 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms and 2868 Sq Ft of living space. The first floor features an open floor plan, high ceilings, lots of natural light. The kitchen comes equipped stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and wood flooring. This gorgeous home also boasts two bedrooms, a bathroom and a living room downstairs great for entertaining and or guest. During the summer, entertain in style under the covered patio or relax in the beautiful yard. This home is equipped with a 3-car garage and located in a Cul-De-Sac. Make an appointment today. Tenants pays all utilities, including maintain the landscaping and snow removal. We will pay any licensed REALTOR a $300.00 commission to show you our home, as long as you get approved and sign a 1 years lease with us.



School Boundary Maps link https://www.mead354.org/apps/pages/Boundary_Maps/



Prior to filling out an application for this property, you need to understand our screening criteria:

-You must see the home in person prior to applying

-Must provide the source and proof of your income.

-Verifiable rental history

-Debt to income ratio can not be greater that 43%. Your total outstanding monthly debt payments reporting on your credit report cannot exceed 43%, including the prospective rent payment.

-No Evictions allowed with the last 7 years.

-No current open collections for the following:

-Payday loans.

-Utilities.

-No active bankruptcy

-No late payments in the last 12 months

-Your move date must be with in two weeks or less from application date.

-We accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports



Please be prepared to pay the application fee as outlined in the property listing. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification, proof of income and a copy of your Real Estate agents card and or name and company.



To complete this rental application, you must be prepared to provide 3 years of residential history as well as contact information for your rental references. You will also be asked to provide information on your monthly income.



Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application. Application fee is Non-Refundable

We accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports for all applications.



If a consumer report is used, the name and address of the consumer reporting agency and the prospective tenant's right to obtain a free copy of the consumer report in the event of a denial or other adverse action, and to dispute the accuracy of information appearing in the consumer report.

Consumer Reporting Agency:

AppFolio, Inc.

50 Castilian Dr.

Santa Barbara, CA 93117

Toll free: (866) 359-3630

For information on how to obtain a copy of your report or file a dispute, please visit:

www.appfolio.com/consumer. We are enclosing a copy of A Summary Of Your Rights

Under The Fair Credit Reporting Act with this letter for your review.



